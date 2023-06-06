The "Abroad Street Bullies" is a nickname recently bandied about for new VCU basketball coach Ryan Odom's reconstructed roster, as Odom adds talent with origins spanning the globe from Australia to Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

Add Germany to that influx of international flair.

Jacob Patrick, a 6'6 guard who played rotation minutes for German league semifinalists Ludwigsburg, has committed to VCU in the class of 2023, he told ESPN. Patrick shot 38% for 3 this season and bring significant pro experience to the A-10. pic.twitter.com/ZlQaScJ390 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 6, 2023

On Tuesday, VCU garnered a commitment from 6-foot-6, 19-year-old sharpshooting German guard Jacob Patrick, who this past season played at the highest level of pro hoops in his home country for Basketball Bundesliga semifinalist MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg.

"I'm happy we've got a guy going to VCU, I know coach Odom a little bit, happy one of our players could go there," Ludwigsburg coach Josh King said in a Tuesday evening phone call from Germany.

"Jake can play anywhere in the country because of his skill to shoot the basketball. I think every team needs a guy like Jake on it. He can do more than just shoot, but he's got an elite skill, can shoot with deep range. I think Coach Odom really likes shooters.

"Basketball is in Jake's blood. VCU is getting a good one, I think it's going to be a healthy marriage, they're both lucky to have each other."

King is from North Carolina and has ample familiarity with VCU basketball. He said he got his coaching start at Rams hoops camps during the Anthony Grant era (2006-2009). King was the head coach at New Hampshire while Odom was at UMBC, both members of the America East Conference.

"I remember (Odom) does well with guys who can really shoot the ball, and Jake can really do that," King said.

"That's one of the reasons why it's a really good fit."

King added that Patrick is currently traveling to the U.S. to join up with VCU. Ludwigsburg's season concluded this past weekend with a Bundesliga semifinals loss to top-seeded Baskets Bonn.

Patrick's father, John Patrick, has extensive roots in the global basketball community.

Currently the head coach of Japanese pro club Chiba Jets Funabashi, John Patrick played for legendary high school coach Morgan Wootten at DeMatha Catholic High before a successful college career at Stanford where the point guard helped the Cardinal win the 1991 NIT.

John Patrick went on to have a 13-year pro career playing overseas, mostly in Japan and Germany. He began his coaching career in 2003 and was named Bundesliga coach of the year with club BG Göttingen in 2009 and 2010.

John Patrick later spent a successful nine years as the coach at Ludwigsburg, where in 2020 his sons Johannes and Jacob began to play for him.

John Patrick, who in 2013 took over a struggling Ludwigsburg outfit battling relegation to a lower league, guided the team to its first-ever appearance in the Bundesliga finals in 2020.

He went on to lead the club to historically successful seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22, and was after the former named Bundesliga coach of the year for the third time.

John Patrick departed for Chiba Jets Funabashi in July of 2022, while Jacob stayed at Ludwigsburg and began searching for a college program in the United States.

King was John Patrick's assistant for three years at Ludwigsburg before taking over for him last summer and called Patrick a big mentor for his own development on the sidelines.

"This was Jake's best season being on the pro team, playing with pros every day. This was his first season without school, so he was able to concentrate solely on basketball," King said of Patrick's development.

"He's playing against guys who played in the NBA, future NBA players. And he had a really good season, shot close to 40% (from 3) for us, had games where he led us in scoring. So we were happy he was here with us this year."

King said Ludwigsburg had eight players on its roster this year who have played high-major college basketball in the U.S. He added that a learning curb is inevitable, and the same is true for players coming from the states to overseas leagues because the style is different.

"But he's going to really adapt well at VCU. Shooting is a skill that translates," King said.

"He's a tough kid, can play on both sides of the ball, he's not just a shooter. We preach defense every day, so he's going to be able to play defense and guard those athletic guards in the Atlantic 10."

King called Patrick "a big-time prospect." This past season, he did not start any games but appeared in 31, averaging 5.9 points while shooting 52.2% from the field, 40% from 3-point range and 95.7% from the free throw line.

Patrick also averaged 1.1 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 0.6 steals.

"I'm excited for him to get to VCU. He's an unselfish, two-way player," King said.

"A lot of times when you've got guys who can shoot the ball like him, people overlook their defense. But I think you're going to be surprised, and Ram Nation will like his action on both sides of the ball. I'm excited to see how he does there, and excited to see how coach Odom does in his first year."

