VCU basketball senior guard Joe Bamisile says the NCAA has denied his waiver request for immediate eligibility this season, and that he will appeal the "egregious and disappointing" ruling.

A 6-foot-4, 194-pound Monacan High grad who has traveled a winding college basketball path from Virginia Tech to George Washington, Oklahoma and now the Rams, Bamisile will likely have to sit the 2023-24 season before suiting up for the black and gold unless his appeal is successful.

VCU Athletics on Wednesday confirmed the NCAA ruling.

Bamisile took to Instagram to share the news, and opened up about the personal struggles that have contributed to his three transfers.

"From an outsider perspective, I am another collegiate student-athlete moving from school-to-school," wrote Bamisile, an All-Metro guard for the Chiefs in 2019 after leading the area in scoring with an average of 28.7 points, 7 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

"In reality, I transferred home to VCU because my father had open heart surgery, and since then has survived two major life-threatening scares. This past year, the NCAA approved my waiver to participate at the University of Oklahoma because at my previous institution (George Washington University), I struggled with severe anxiety and self-isolation, and I needed a new environment to address my mental health challenges."

At the high school level, Bamisile initially played for St. Christopher’s before transferring to Montverde Academy in Florida, then returning to the area to compete for Monacan his junior year in 2019.

He missed his senior year while recovering from knee surgery, and first committed to Northwestern out of high school but ended up signing with Virginia Tech.

COVID and coaching turnover marred the first few years of Bamisile’s college career.

But he shined at GW in the 2021-22 season, earning third-team All-Atlantic 10 honors as a sophomore after averaging 16.3 points and 5 rebounds while shooting 45.8% from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc.

Though his playing time was limited in a short stint with the Sooners, Bamisile’s past success in the A-10 had many in the VCU hoops community hoping he could start or at least prove a major contributor for the Rams this season had the NCAA granted him immediate eligibility.

"When I first found out about my father's health while attending OU, I struggled even more because not only was my dad's life in jeopardy, but my mother had to take on the burden of running their business by herself," Bamisile continued.

"Despite all the work I put into improving my mental health from the previous year, I regressed back to self-isolating, I stopped attending much-needed counseling and started spending tons of time locked in my apartment."

Bamisile's parents work with Safe Haven Inc., a local wellness center whose mission is to "provide quality, safe, and caring services to children, adolescents, and adults with intellectual disabilities in a structural program of care," according to its website.

"In the winter of the 2022-23 academic year for the holiday break, I had the chance to visit home and saw how severely my father's health had regressed, causing me a much-elevated level of severe distress," Bamisile said.

"Shortly after in January, I was given the opportunity to go home for a week to support my family, which made me miss a few practices and a game. After returning back to OU, being far from home only to play basketball while something of huge magnitude and trauma to me happened every day [sic].

"I decided to switch all my classes to online and started attending counseling again to help me navigate the situation more healthily."

The NCAA has over recent years exhibited relative leniency in granting players that transfer immediate eligibility amid widespread player mobility stemming, in part, from the pandemic. Factors such as coaching transition and moving closer to home have have been taken into account in such decisions.

But the NCAA has more recently expressed a general move toward decreased leniency in granting immediate eligibility to players that have transferred multiple times as the college athletics landscape shifts further away from the pandemic era.

"As soon as the season ended, I left Oklahoma to support my father's health and also to help my mother with her company (Safe Haven), which takes care of individuals with autism ranging from children to adults," Bamisile continued on Instagram.

"After Coach (Ryan) Odom got the (VCU) job, we got on the phone, and I communicated that him that I am attending VCU, because geographically it is the closest college to my home, one of the only schools in the country that had a degree plan that would allow me to graduate in 2024, and the team has a mental health specialist which whom I now meet frequently.

"Gratefully, Coach Odom gave me a scholarship, and with everything going on it made the most sense to continue my academic and athletic career at VCU. Despite basketball not being the reason I transferred, continuing to play and the structure, connectivity to my support system and my future earning potential provide the best outlets for me as I work through this situation.

"That being said we will appeal the egregious and disappointing NCAA decision."

