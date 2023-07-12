CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia basketball has promoted graduate assistant Isaiah Wilkins and director of player personnel Johnny Carpenter to assistant coaching positions for the upcoming season, the program announced Wednesday.

Chase Coleman, who played for the Cavaliers the past four seasons, will be a graduate assistant.

“Johnny and Isaiah have done an outstanding job working with our guys and are worthy of these promotions,” coach Tony Bennett said in a statement released by the school. “We’re fortunate to keep Chase in our program as a graduate assistant. All three of these guys are outstanding coaches and have impacted our program in many ways.”

The group joins returning assistants Jason Williford and Orlando Vandross on Tony Bennett’s bench. Ron Sanchez left his position as Charlotte’s head coach to return to Bennett’s staff. Sanchez and Williford both have the title of associate head coach.

Wilkins played at UVa under Bennett from 2015-18, helping the Cavaliers to the NCAA tournament each season. In 2018, he was the ACC’s defensive player of the year. Wilkins played professionally overseas for three seasons and spent the past two years as a graduate assistant at Virginia.

Carpenter spent four years as a student manager for the Cavaliers, then became a graduate assistant for the women’s program in 2013-14. After a year as the assistant video coordinator for the Dallas Mavericks, Carpenter returned to UVa where he’s worked the past nine years, the last five as the program’s director of player personnel.

Coleman, who joined the Virginia team as a walk-on, played in 33 games over the past four seasons.

