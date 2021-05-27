Bats stay hot for VCU in 15-4 win over Saint Joseph's to open Atlantic 10 tournament

"I think we all felt a sigh of relief after we got those couple big hits in the first,” VCU coach Shawn Stiffler said. “Hunter Vay blew that ball out of the yard, got us started. Just, from there, it felt like a normal baseball game."

VCU will play either second-seeded Dayton or third-seeded Rhode Island on Friday at noon.

The squad entered the day sixth in the country averaging 8.3 runs per game, and Thursday marked a fourth straight contest in which it scored at least 10 runs.

Stiffler credited his assistant coaching for putting together practice plans that kept the Rams sharp after almost a week off between their regular-season finale at James Madison and Thursday’s game.

In the bizarre first inning, after Henson reached, right fielder Jack Schroeder hit a single to center field that scored designated hitter Liam Hibbits, who had knocked a two-out single before Henson stepped up.

Then Vay smacked his homer to right center field to make it 4-0.

Vay, a former Thomas Dale standout who finished 4 for 5 with four RBIs, brings bravado to the Rams, Stiffler said.

“He changes the game behind the plate. He changes the game at the plate,” Stiffler said.