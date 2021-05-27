Bats stay hot for VCU in 15-4 win over Saint Joseph's to open Atlantic 10 tournament

Every pitch is important.
Particularly in a tournament setting. And particularly considering how Thursday afternoon’s bout between VCU and Saint Joseph’s unfolded.
In the first inning of that game, which opened Atlantic 10 tournament play at The Diamond, senior left fielder Brandon Henson was granted extra life with two strikes and two outs.
A two-strike pitch from Hawks starter Ian McCole appeared to graze the corner of the plate. McCole and catcher Andrew Cossetti thought it was a strike, and started back toward the Saint Joseph’s dugout.
But home plate umpire Stephen McMullen ruled the pitch a ball. Henson stayed alive. He went on to strike out swinging, but reached first base on a wild pitch, further extending the frame.
And the Rams took advantage. They scored four two-out runs — including a three-run home run from catcher Hunter Vay — the first of two straight four-run frames from them. The early barrage put Saint Joseph’s in a hole from which they could never emerge.
And top-seeded VCU won 15-4, to advance to the semifinals of the four-team tournament. The Rams (35-14) have now won 19 straight, which is a new program record, breaking a previous mark set in 1998.
It was also VCU’s first A-10 tournament win since 2017. The Rams lost two straight, and were eliminated, to start the 2018 and 2019 tournaments.
"I think we all felt a sigh of relief after we got those couple big hits in the first,” VCU coach Shawn Stiffler said. “Hunter Vay blew that ball out of the yard, got us started. Just, from there, it felt like a normal baseball game."
VCU will play either second-seeded Dayton or third-seeded Rhode Island on Friday at noon.
The squad entered the day sixth in the country averaging 8.3 runs per game, and Thursday marked a fourth straight contest in which it scored at least 10 runs.
Stiffler credited his assistant coaching for putting together practice plans that kept the Rams sharp after almost a week off between their regular-season finale at James Madison and Thursday’s game.
In the bizarre first inning, after Henson reached, right fielder Jack Schroeder hit a single to center field that scored designated hitter Liam Hibbits, who had knocked a two-out single before Henson stepped up.
Then Vay smacked his homer to right center field to make it 4-0.
Vay, a former Thomas Dale standout who finished 4 for 5 with four RBIs, brings bravado to the Rams, Stiffler said.
“He changes the game behind the plate. He changes the game at the plate,” Stiffler said.
It was an even weirder second inning. Steven Carpenter led off with a walk, before Tyler Locklear reached on catcher’s interference. Then Hibbits hit a fly ball to left field that appeared as if it was going to be routine, but that was dropped by Saint Joseph's Brett Callahan.
After Henson struck out, Schroeder singled to left field. Callahan misplayed the ball and it got by him. The knock cleared the bases, and Schroeder reached third base on the error. And a groundout by Vay, that scored Schroeder, made it 8-0 through two innings.
Fourth-seeded Saint Joseph’s (21-18) did its best to make it a game still in the third. The Hawks loaded the bases with no outs against VCU starter Mason Delane. A sacrifice fly from Cossetti and an RBI single from second baseman Liam Bendo put Saint Joseph’s on the board.
Later, RBI infield singles from Callahan and designated hitter Langston Livingston brought two more runs home. And the Hawks halved VCU’s lead, 8-4.
But that lead never seriously was in jeopardy. Shortstop Connor Hujsak drove home Vay in the fourth, and had another RBI single in the seventh. That sandwiched RBI singles by Henson and Locklear, who on Wednesday became the first player in A-10 history to be named both player of the year and rookie of the year.
Hujsak also scored in the seventh on a wild pitch, and Hibbits on a bases-loaded walk.
For Stiffler, the 19-game win streak is simply a mark of how well the Rams have played.
But it’s still one at a time, and VCU will be looking for two more the next two days, for what would be a first A-10 tournament title since 2015.
“Eighteen, 19, I could care less,” Stiffler said. “I just want to win the next one."
