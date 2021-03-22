Baylor stands in Virginia Tech women's NCAA path

Will Baylor double-team Kitley, as Marquette and so many other foes have done?

“Double-teaming her will expose other positions,” Mulkey said. “Marquette, they tried to double-team her and she just about picked them apart with her passing.”

Baylor leads the nation in field goal-percentage defense (31.8).

Tech likely will need more production from all-ACC guard Aisha Sheppard than it has gotten from her lately if it is to pull off the upset.

Sheppard suffered a sprained ankle in the Feb. 28 regular-season finale and re-injured the ankle in an ACC tournament win on March 4. She was held to 6 points in an ACC quarterfinal loss on March 5. She was held to 7 points against Marquette.

“She’s not 100%, … but … she shot the ball extremely well [in practice Monday],” Brooks said. “I think you’ll see a different person [Tuesday].”

The Hokies average 9.5 3-pointers, but they made only four 3-pointers against Marquette.

“It’ll come back,” Tech point guard Georgia Amoore said. “We still had those looks; we just weren’t making them.”

Baylor isn’t worried about guarding Tech’s shooters.