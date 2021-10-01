Beasts of NL East: Braves beat Phils for 4th straight title

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have done it all before — many, many times before — but this one felt a bit different.
More satisfying, for sure.
After all, the Braves floundered under .500 much of the season. They endured devastating injuries and grim legal issues. They had to essentially rebuild their outfield at the trade deadline.
And yet there they were Thursday night, swigging champagne, puffing on cigars and celebrating an NL East championship.
Ian Anderson turned in another dominant pitching performance, Jorge Soler and Austin Riley homered to power the offense, and the Braves clinched their fourth straight division title by completing a sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies with a 5-3 victory.
“We were just trying to hang in there and pull this thing off,” said manager Brian Snitker, who managed the Richmond Braves in 2006. “It’s unbelievable what these guys accomplished with everything we went through.”
The Braves didn’t climb above .500 until Aug. 6, yet they went on to capture their 21st division title — more than any other team — since moving from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966.
They’ll face their former city in the playoffs when they open the best-of-five Division Series at the NL Central champion Brewers on Oct. 8.
“It’s a great feeling,” first baseman Freddie Freeman said. “We had a lot of ups and down, so many things that could have derailed us.”
Atlanta’s very first hitter got things rolling in the division-clinching triumph. Soler hit the first leadoff homer of his career, going deep for the 26th time this season on a 3-2 pitch from Kyle Gibson (4-6).
Riley, bolstering his improbable MVP candidacy, added to the lead with his 33rd homer in the fourth. He drove in another run with a broken-bat single in the fifth to extend the lead to 5-0.
It was more than enough run support for Anderson (9-5), who appears to be rounding into the sort of form he showed during the 2020 postseason as a rookie.
Anderson pitched six innings of one-hit ball before yielding a two-run homer to Andrew McCutchen in the seventh. A.J. Minter, Luke Jackson and Will Smith worked the final three innings, with Smith breezing through the ninth to earn his 37th save.
In a way, the finish was a bit out of character considering all the obstacles that were thrown Atlanta’s way.
Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was lost to a season-ending knee injury, while former ace Mike Soroka didn’t make an expected comeback after tearing his Achilles tendon for the second time.
In addition, slugging outfielder Marcell Ozuna — the pot-stirring leader of the Braves’ run to Game 7 of last year’s NL Championship Series — was arrested after an altercation with his wife in late May and didn’t return to the team.
General manger Alex Anthopoulos pulled off a flurry of moves at the trade deadline, assembling an entirely new outfield that included Soler, Adam Duvall and Eddie Rosario.
The Braves spent 126 days without a winning record — the most by a division champ since the 1989 Toronto Blue Jays and fourth-most since the divisional era began in 1969, according to Elias Sports.
The Braves finally got hot to take control in one of the majors’ weakest divisions. They gained sole possession of the NL East lead for the first time Aug. 15 while in the midst of a perfect 9-0 road trip and never relinquished the top spot.
Philadelphia made a late surge, getting within 1½ games of the lead last weekend.
But Atlanta snuffed out the Phillies’ hopes with a stifling run of starting pitching by Charlie Morton, Max Fried and Anderson. In the series, they combined to allow just 10 hits and three earned runs over 20 innings.
“It’s a really empty feeling,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “It stinks. It hurts.”
When Smith struck out Ronald Torreyes for the final out, it was time for another Atlanta celebration before a near-sellout crowd of 38,235.
Correa, Astros clinch AL West crown
HOUSTON — Jose Altuve got straight to the point when asked what Carlos Correa means to the Astros after his mighty swing launched them into the playoffs Thursday night.
“We are where we are because of him,” the star second baseman said.
Correa hit his career-high 25th homer with a three-run shot and the Astros clinched the AL West with a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
It’s the fourth division title in five seasons and 10th overall for the Astros. Houston is in the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, extending a franchise record.