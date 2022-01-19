Beekman, Shedrick help UVA outlast Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH – During pre-game warm-ups Wednesday night, Virginia guards Kihei Clark and Armaan Franklin mimicked playing other sports. Clark threw a play-action pass like a football quarterback to Franklin. Franklin stared in, like a baseball pitcher, then threw a strike to a crouching Clark.

It turned out, they should have been warming up for a boxing match.

UVA outlasted Pittsburgh 66-61 in a game that saw the two teams combine for 36 fouls, the most in a Virginia ACC game this year.

A little bit of offense from Reece Beekman, Jayden Gardner and Kadin Shedrick added up to just enough for Virginia to get by Pittsburgh.

Playing in front of mostly empty seats at a largely lifeless Petersen Events Center, Beekman scored 19 points, Gardner broke out of his recent slump to add 14 and Shedrick, in his second game since being moved from the starting lineup to the bench, chipped in 12.

“He had a spectacular game," Pitt guard Jamarius Burton said of Beekman. "We followed the scouting report and he made us pay.”