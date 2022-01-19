Beekman, Shedrick help UVA outlast Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH – During pre-game warm-ups Wednesday night, Virginia guards Kihei Clark and Armaan Franklin mimicked playing other sports. Clark threw a play-action pass like a football quarterback to Franklin. Franklin stared in, like a baseball pitcher, then threw a strike to a crouching Clark.
It turned out, they should have been warming up for a boxing match.
UVA outlasted Pittsburgh 66-61 in a game that saw the two teams combine for 36 fouls, the most in a Virginia ACC game this year.
A little bit of offense from Reece Beekman, Jayden Gardner and Kadin Shedrick added up to just enough for Virginia to get by Pittsburgh.
Playing in front of mostly empty seats at a largely lifeless Petersen Events Center, Beekman scored 19 points, Gardner broke out of his recent slump to add 14 and Shedrick, in his second game since being moved from the starting lineup to the bench, chipped in 12.
“He had a spectacular game," Pitt guard Jamarius Burton said of Beekman. "We followed the scouting report and he made us pay.”
Virginia led by 10, 54-44, with 7:29 to play, but the Panthers pulled to within 62-59 with 1:38 left. Coming off a home loss to Wake Forest that saw it squander a late lead, UVA again found itself sweating out a tight ACC contest, but Franklin’s layup with 27 seconds to play helped it sweep the season series with Pittsburgh.
If Round 1 between these teams – a 57-56 win by UVA on Dec. 3 – looked ugly, Round 2 handed that game a sash, flowers and tiara. And it wasn’t just the fouls and physical play.
The teams combined to go 5 for 23 from 3-point range and commit 24 turnovers between them.
Pittsburgh star forward John Hugley, who UVA held to 12 points on 2 for 11 shooting in the first meeting, scored a game-high 23 for the Panthers, going 8 for 9 from the free-throw line.
Virginia took at 27-24 lead with 1:39 to go in the first half after a 10-0 spurt fueled by Beekman and Gardner. The Cavaliers went to the locker room up 29-25, thanks in part to a pair of blocked shots by Beekman and Shedrick in the final seconds.
There were only 13 fouls called in that first half. But in the second half, the bumping and grinding intensified and brought out a nearly constant chorus of whistles.
The Cavaliers play at North Carolina State on Saturday.