Beekman's 3 leads UVA to stunning upset win at Duke

Duke beat Virginia 66-65 last year at Cameron in the teams’ only meeting. This year, the teams will meet again in Charlottesville on Feb. 23. Five of the last seven meetings have been decided by 2 points or less.

Virginia came to Cameron Indoor Stadium seeking a win that could pull it back into the NCAA tournament picture. And for much of the night, the Cavaliers looked as if they might take it easily.

Virginia couldn’t have played a much better first half against the Blue Devils. On the game’s first possession, Beekman stole the ball from Wendell Moore Jr., then dropped it to Franklin for the night’s first basket.

UVA jumped out to an 8-2 lead, prompting Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski to call a timeout. From there, Duke responded with a 7-0 run, going up 9-8 with 14:49 to play.

But the Cavaliers’ best basketball of the half was still ahead of them.

UVA went up 32-20 on a corner 3 by Franklin with 2:18 left in the first half, but from there, Duke outscored the Cavaliers 9-2 to go to the locker room down 34-29, just the second time this season the Blue Devils have trailed at the break.