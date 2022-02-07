Beekman's three leads UVA to stunning upset win at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – Virginia only hit one 3-pointer in the second half Monday night against Duke. It was the game’s biggest shot.
Reece Beekman sank an open corner 3 with 1.1 to play and the Cavaliers stunned the No. 9 Blue Devils 69-68 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
UVA led by as many 12 in the first half, but Duke fought its way back to take a 68-66 lead on a pair of Trevor Keels free throws with 1:28 to play, setting the stage for Beekman’s second memorable buzzer beater of his career.
Beekman also sank a buzzer beating 3 to top Syracuse in last year’s ACC tournament.
As Duke fought back into Monday night’s game, Virginia coach Tony Bennett repeatedly glanced up at the game clock, half willing, half wishing the seconds could tick away faster.
Virginia contained Duke freshman star Paolo Banchero, limiting him to nine points, all the first half, and forced Duke into a zone defense for much of the night. It got Duke big-man Mark Williams, a Virginia Beach native, in foul trouble.
UVA senior forward Jayden Gardner, a North Carolina native born in Durham at Duke Hospital, led the Cavaliers with 17 points and 8 rebounds.
Shedrick, from Holly Springs, N.C., played arguably his best game of the season, rising to meet the physicality of Duke’s post players in the second half. Shedrick finished with 16 points and 6 rebounds.
Duke beat Virginia 66-65 last year at Cameron in the team’s only meeting. This year, the teams will meet again in Charlottesville on Feb. 23. Five of the last seven meetings have been decided by two points or less.
Virginia came to Cameron Indoor Stadium seeking a win that could pull it back into the NCAA tournament picture. And for much of the night, the Cavaliers looked like they might take it easily.
Virginia couldn’t have played a much better first half against the Blue Devils. On the game’s first possession, Reece Beekman stole the ball from Wendell Moore Jr., then – at the other end – dropped it to Franklin for the night’s first basket.
UVA jumped out to an 8-2 lead, prompting Mike Krzyzewski to call timeout. From there, Duke responded with a 7-0 run, going up 9-8 with 14:49 to play.
But the Cavaliers best basketball of the half was still ahead of them.
UVA went up 32-20 on a corner 3 by Franklin with 2:18 left in the first half, but from there, Duke outscored the Cavaliers 9-2 to go to the locker room down 34-29, just the second time all year the Blue Devils have trailed at the break.
Duke went 4 for 10 from 3-point range in the half and committed six turnovers, while Banchero struggled to finish at the rim against the smaller Gardner. Banchero was 3 for 8 from the floor in the first 20 minutes.
UVA shot 46.9% from the field in the first half and only committed two turnovers.
But in the second half, Virginia struggled with the physical nature of the game. Still, the Cavaliers kept a two shot lead for much of the period, until Trevor Keels sank a long, contested 3-pointer with 11:13 left, pulling Duke within a point, down 51-50.
UVA pushed out to a five point lead when Clark came away with a rebound and sent a long outlet ahed to Shedrick, who dunked it for a 57-52 advantage with 7:50 to play.
Duke got within one at 63-62 on a 3-pointer by Wendell Moore Jr., then took its first lead since 9:12 into the game, when Jeremy Roach drove in for a basket that put the Blue Devils ahead 64-63 with 4 minutes left.
Beekman’s steal and basket with 1:48 to go tied the game 66-66 before his shot that felled the Blue Devils.
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber