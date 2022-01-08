Behind Armando Bacot's monster game, North Carolina roughs up UVA, 74-58

Forward Brady Manek added 19 for the Tar Heels (10-5, 4-1), and guard Caleb Love scored 16.

“Their frontcourt really took it to us,” said Bennett, who was displeased with the team’s two practices leading up to Saturday’s game. “You have to come into these games with an edge and alert, and I didn’t think we had that.”

In its back-to-back ACC roads wins over Syracuse and Clemson, Virginia had cut down on turnovers and done a better job of limiting second-chance points. But in the first half Saturday, those problems were again problems for Bennett’s team.

Carolina’s first two baskets came off offensive rebounds and stick-backs by Bacot. Bacot and Manek combined to score UNC’s first 15 points as the Heels went up 15-12.

As Virginia adjusted to help more in the paint, Love got going for the Heels, scoring 10 points — including a pair of long, contested 3-pointers — in the final 10 minutes of the half as Carolina took a 31-25 lead to the locker room.

The Tar Heels scored the first 5 points of the second half, on a Manek 3 and a Bacot dunk, and never looked back. They led by 19 midway through the half, thanks to another Manek 3.