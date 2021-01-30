Behind Keve Aluma, No. 20 Virginia Tech surges past No. 8 UVA

In all, UVA (11-3, 7-1) hit seven first-half 3-pointers, with three coming against tight defense as the shot-clock expired.

A monster first half from Aluma kept things tight. He drove down the lane for at two-handed dunk that tied the game 21-21 with 6:10 left before the break. Aluma scored 16 of his points before halftime.

But UVA ended the half on an 8-0 run, taking a 29-21 lead to the locker room despite coming up empty on its final five possessions.

Tech got a spark early in the second half from Cone. The sophomore guard came in mired in a shooting slump. He had gone just 2 for 17 from 3 the last three games and missed his first two on Saturday. But Cone knocked down a pair of shots from beyond the arc in the first four minutes of the second half, giving the Hokies’ offense an added – and much needed – dimension.

Tech got within 39-34 after Aluma scored against a Huff and Hauser double team with 14:23 to play. But with Huff on the bench, Hauser answered on the other end with a 3 from the wing that put UVA back in firm control.

A 3-pointer by Naheim Alleyne made it a one-shot game, cutting Virginia’s lead to 43-41 with 9:32 to play, and Wabissa Bede followed in kind with a 3 that made it 45-44 Cavaliers with 8:57 to go.