Behind Reece Beekman and Kadin Shedrick, UVA outlasted Pittsburgh 66-61

PITTSBURGH — During pregame warm-ups Wednesday night, Virginia guards Kihei Clark and Armaan Franklin mimicked playing other sports. Clark threw a play-action pass like a football quarterback to Franklin. Franklin stared in, like a baseball pitcher, then threw a strike to a crouching Clark.
It turned out they should have been warming up for a boxing match.
UVA held off Pittsburgh 66-61 in a game that saw the two teams combine for 36 fouls, the most in a Virginia ACC game this year.
“We talked about just trying to outlast,” said UVA coach Tony Bennett. “We’re in a blue-collar town where people are tough. We always talk about that. We want to be that kind of team.”
A little bit of offense from Reece Beekman, Jayden Gardner and Kadin Shedrick added up to just enough for Virginia to get by Pittsburgh for the eighth straight time.
Playing in front of mostly empty seats at a largely lifeless Petersen Events Center, Beekman scored 19 points, Gardner broke out of his recent slump to add 14 and Shedrick, in his second game since being moved from the starting lineup to the bench, chipped in 12.
Beekman added eight assists, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal. He knocked down his first three 3-point attempts of the game, after only hitting eight shots from beyond the arc in the team’s first 17 outings this season.
“He had a spectacular game,” Pitt guard Jamarius Burton said of Beekman. “We followed the scouting report and he made us pay.”
Virginia (11-7, 5-3 ACC) led 54-44 with 7:29 to play, but the Panthers pulled to within 62-59 with 1:38 left. Coming off a home loss to Wake Forest that saw it squander a late lead, UVA again found itself sweating out a tight ACC contest, but Franklin’s layup with 27 seconds to play — off a nifty inside dish from Beekman — helped it sweep the season series with Pittsburgh (7-11, 2-5).
UVA improved to 4-0 this season in ACC games decided by five points or fewer.
If Round 1 between these teams — a 57-56 win by UVA on Dec. 3 — looked ugly, Round 2 handed that game a sash, flowers and tiara. And it wasn’t just the fouls and physical play.
The teams combined to go 5 for 23 from 3-point range and commit 24 turnovers.
Pittsburgh star forward John Hugley, who UVA held to 12 points on 2-for-11 shooting in the first meeting, scored a game-high 23 for the Panthers, going 8 for 9 from the free throw line.
Virginia took at 27-24 lead with 1:39 to go in the first half after a 10-0 spurt fueled by Beekman and Gardner. The Cavaliers went to the locker room up 29-25, thanks in part to a pair of blocked shots by Beekman and Shedrick in the final seconds.
There were only 13 fouls called in the first half. But in the second half, the bumping and grinding intensified and brought out a nearly constant chorus of whistles.
“We knew it was going to be a physical game,” said Gardner, the victim of at least three elbows that caught him in the face during the course of the night. “[Coach] said, in this kind of environment and this kind of setting, it was going to be a blue-collar game. So, we were being physical and they were putting their head down and driving, and Hugley was a load to contain.”
Shedrick, who started the team’s first 16 games before being benched in favor of Francisco Caffaro, gave UVA a lift in the second half. He scored 10 of his 12 points after the break, a burst that included a swing-on-the-rim dunk, a couple of short jumpers and an athletic tip-back basket.
The Cavaliers play at North Carolina State on Saturday. The Wolfpack lost 62-59 on Wednesday to Virginia Tech. UVA transfer Casey Morsell scored 11 in the defeat.
WEDNESDAY
FG FT Reb
VIRGINIA M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Gardner 36 5-9 4-5 2-4 3 4 14
Caffaro 24 2-3 0-1 2-5 1 5 4
Beekman 38 8-11 0-0 2-3 8 2 19
Clark 34 2-8 2-2 0-3 6 1 7
Franklin 25 3-9 0-1 0-2 1 1 6
Stattmann 27 1-8 2-2 0-1 0 1 4
Shedrick 16 6-6 0-1 2-3 0 5 12
Totals 200 27-54 8-12 8-22 19 19 66
Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Beekman 3-5, Clark 1-6, Franklin 0-2, Stattmann 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocks: 4 (Beekman 2, Shedrick 2). Turnovers: 9 (Beekman 2, Franklin 2, Shedrick 2, Caffaro, Gardner, Stattmann). Steals: 3 (Beekman, Caffaro, Franklin).
FG FT Reb
PITT M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Gueye 25 3-6 2-2 1-6 1 4 8
Hugley 35 7-14 8-9 1-7 0 3 23
Burton 40 4-7 4-6 0-4 1 2 12
Ezeakudo 32 0-0 0-0 0-0 3 1 0
Odukale 31 3-7 4-5 1-3 3 3 10
Jeffress 13 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 2 0
Oladapo 10 2-2 0-0 2-2 0 0 4
Santos 9 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Collier 5 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 1 2
Totals 200 21-42 18-22 6-26 8 17 61
Percentages: FG .500, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 1-6, .167 (Hugley 1-2, Jeffress 0-1, Santos 0-1, Gueye 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocks: 3 (Burton, Gueye, Jeffress). Turnovers: 15 (Hugley 7, Odukale 3, Burton, Collier, Ezeakudo, Jeffress, Oladapo). Steals: 3 (Ezeakudo, Gueye, Oladapo).
Virginia 29 37 — 66
Pittsburgh 25 36 — 61
A—7,595 (12,508).
