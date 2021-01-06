Behind Sam Hauser, No. 22 UVA rallies past Wake Forest

CHARLOTTESVILLE – In case coaching a game without his three assistants wasn’t enough of a challenge, Tony Bennett saw Wake Forest come out with a first-half in which it seemed they couldn’t miss any shots.

Bennett turned to other staffers to fill the coaching roles. No. 22 Virginia turned to Sam Hauser to pull out a win.

“There were a lot of things we had to deal with,” Bennett said. “It was an interesting time but we just talked about banding together.”

Hauser, the Marquette transfer who has struggled shooting the ball so far this season, had 16 points and posted his second straight double-double by grabbing 10 rebounds as UVA rallied for a 70-61 win over the Demon Deacons on Wednesday night.

All five of Virginia's starters scored in double figures, and four of them played over 35 minutes.

Guard Trey Murphy III scored 13, guard Reece Beekman added 12, forward Jay Huff had 11 and guard Kihei Clark chipped in 10, while playing every minute of the contest.

Wake Forest led by as many as 12 points and went to the locker room up 39-34. It shot 62.5 percent from the floor in the first half and hit six of its 10 attempts from 3-point range.