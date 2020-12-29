Behind transfers Aluma, Mutts, No. 24 Virginia Tech holds off Miami, 80-78

BLACKSBURG – When Mike Young added transfer forwards Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts to his Virginia Tech basketball roster, it wasn’t clear what kind of pieces he had picked up.
Aluma and Mutts were productive at their previous colleges, but those were mid-major programs. Would their play translate to the ACC? Could they take another step in their development, even against stiffer competition?
Two games into conference play, Young has to feel good about the answer to those questions.
Aluma, a transfer from Wofford, scored 26 points, and Mutts, who played last season at Delaware, added 15 as the No. 24 Hokies moved to 2-0 in ACC play, holding off Miami 80-78 on Tuesday night at Cassell Coliseum.
That pair led four Tech players in double figures. Sophomore guard Tyrece Radford scored 13 and sophomore guard Jalen Cone added 12, as the Hokies (8-1, 2-0 ACC) won their fourth straight. It’s the program’s first 2-0 start to ACC play since joining the league.
The short-handed Hurricanes (4-3, 0-2) played without Chris Lykes, Kameron McGusty, Sam Waardenburg and Rodney Miller, the latter two lost for the year to injuries.
Still, they made it a one-point game with 26.7 seconds to play on a 3-pointer by Harlond Beverly, and nearly took the lead before Isaiah Wong’s step-back 3 with three seconds left rimmed out and was rebounded by Mutts.
Mutts proved capable both inside and out against the Hurricanes, leading Tech with nine rebounds, tied with Radford, and hitting a trio of 3-pointers.
Wong and Matt Cross led Miami with 16 points apiece.
Aluma helped key a 12-0 spurt late in the first half that helped send the Hokies to the locker room up 42-33, an impressive margin considering the contest was deadlocked 30-30 with 3:15 to go before the break.
Tech led by as many as 17 but struggled with its late-game execution, letting Miami back into the game in the final minute of play. The Hokies went up 77-68 on a basket by Aluma with 1:31 to go.
But from there, Miami outscored them 8-3, aided by four missed free throws, two each from Wabissa Bede and Mutts.
After the game, Mutts stayed on the floor taking extra shots from the line.
The 6-7 Mutts started his career at High Point, earning Big South All-Freshman team honors in 2017-18. He transferred to Delaware, sat out one season and then became a starter, averaging 12.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game last season. He joined Tech as a graduate transfer after completing his degree at Delaware.
Aluma followed Young before last season to Tech after playing for him for two seasons at Wofford. Aluma played in 68 games, starting 36 of them for the Terriers. As a sophomore, he averaged 6.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
He sat out last season under NCAA transfer rules, practicing with the team but sitting out games.
Interestingly, the duo has been more productive than the pair of Power Five transfers Young added this offseason. Former Kansas State point guard Cartier Diarra was averaging 7.5 points through the first four games before opting out due to COVID-19 concerns.
Former Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl was averaging 2.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game going into Tuesday night. He did not score and had one rebound in nine minutes against Miami.
The Hokies play at No. 23 Virginia on Saturday. The Cavaliers (4-2) play at Notre Dame on Wednesday.