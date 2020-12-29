Behind transfers Aluma, Mutts, No. 24 Virginia Tech holds off Miami, 80-78

Mutts proved capable both inside and out against the Hurricanes, leading Tech with nine rebounds, tied with Radford, and hitting a trio of 3-pointers.

Wong and Matt Cross led Miami with 16 points apiece.

Aluma helped key a 12-0 spurt late in the first half that helped send the Hokies to the locker room up 42-33, an impressive margin considering the contest was deadlocked 30-30 with 3:15 to go before the break.

Tech led by as many as 17 but struggled with its late-game execution, letting Miami back into the game in the final minute of play. The Hokies went up 77-68 on a basket by Aluma with 1:31 to go.

But from there, Miami outscored them 8-3, aided by four missed free throws, two each from Wabissa Bede and Mutts.

After the game, Mutts stayed on the floor taking extra shots from the line.

The 6-7 Mutts started his career at High Point, earning Big South All-Freshman team honors in 2017-18. He transferred to Delaware, sat out one season and then became a starter, averaging 12.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game last season. He joined Tech as a graduate transfer after completing his degree at Delaware.