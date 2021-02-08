Belief big for VCU's Levi Stockard III

Stockard has stepped in as one of just two seniors on the Rams’ roster, on a team among the youngest in the nation overall. Despite the age differences that exist, though, players bond on the court, Stockard said.

“We can talk to each other, like something goes wrong, anybody can say anything to anybody and everybody respects it. That's how our camaraderie came together. We respect each other,” said Stockard, who is majoring in interdisciplinary studies with a focus in sociology and human development, and will graduate in May. He is undecided on using the extra year of eligibility granted to winter athletes by the NCAA.

From his veteran perspective, Stockard tries to maintain a positive mindset. He said he tries to preach to everyone to, “Just keep a level head.”

Even in the fall, well before the start of the season, Rhoades witnessed that Stockard was a good teammate. Rhoades also coined a nickname for Stockard that his teammates use from time to time, too: Cadillac.

"One day in practice I said, 'You're like a big old-fashioned Cadillac, once you get going look out,’” Rhoades said.

Stockard got going in a big way last Wednesday, and VCU would like to see more of that.