Belief big for VCU's Levi Stockard III

Belief can go a long way.
And in the case of VCU’s Levi Stockard III, belief provided a boost that sent him rolling into the month of February with a bang.
As the Rams entered this crucial last full month of the regular season, Stockard received some uplifting words from assistant coach J.D. Byers.
“He said, 'The month of February, we need this month. And we need you to play big in this month,’” Stockard said.
That message resonated with Stockard. And it showed in VCU’s first game of the month, at Rhode Island last Wednesday.
Stockard submitted his biggest offensive outing of his tenure at VCU, since transferring in from Kansas State this past offseason. The 6-8, 245-pound forward had a season-high 15 points on 7 of 8 shooting from the field to help VCU get over a frustrating hump in beating URI for the first time since 2019.
It was the type of performance VCU expects from Stockard, coach Mike Rhoades said afterward. And it could prove to be an important spark for VCU’s valuable frontcourt piece, as this important month for the program continues.
The Rams (13-4, 6-2 Atlantic 10) travel to play Dayton (11-5, 7-4) at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in a game that will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
“I feel like that spark really is helping me take the next steps, really,” Stockard said. “It really helped me last game and it's going to continue to help me."
Stockard arrived at VCU this past summer, after three years at Kansas State, with a goal of showing what he could do. His playing time was limited his first two years with the Wildcats, though he earned more as a junior. He left with career averages of 2.4 points and 1.9 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per game, with three career starts.
At VCU, he’s started all 16 games he’s played, with averages of 6.7 points and 2.5 rebounds in 14.7 minutes.
Over the summer, one of Stockard’s biggest goals was preparing his body through lifting and conditioning. He had a plan from the first day he arrived in Richmond, which director of sports performance Daniel Roose helped him achieve, he said.
That work has helped him adjust to what he said is the biggest difference between playing at Kansas State and in the Big 12 versus playing at VCU and in the Atlantic 10: the style of play. At Kansas State and in the Big 12 it’s slow paced and physical. At VCU and in the Atlantic 10, it’s fast paced, up and down.
As Stockard worked this summer, he was still waiting on word about his NCAA transfer waiver to play right away. That wasn’t approved until September, which Stockard described as a relief.
Stockard has stepped in as one of just two seniors on the Rams’ roster, on a team among the youngest in the nation overall. Despite the age differences that exist, though, players bond on the court, Stockard said.
“We can talk to each other, like something goes wrong, anybody can say anything to anybody and everybody respects it. That's how our camaraderie came together. We respect each other,” said Stockard, who is majoring in interdisciplinary studies with a focus in sociology and human development, and will graduate in May. He is undecided on using the extra year of eligibility granted to winter athletes by the NCAA.
From his veteran perspective, Stockard tries to maintain a positive mindset. He said he tries to preach to everyone to, “Just keep a level head.”
Even in the fall, well before the start of the season, Rhoades witnessed that Stockard was a good teammate. Rhoades also coined a nickname for Stockard that his teammates use from time to time, too: Cadillac.
"One day in practice I said, 'You're like a big old-fashioned Cadillac, once you get going look out,’” Rhoades said.
Stockard got going in a big way last Wednesday, and VCU would like to see more of that.
The coaching staff’s belief in him may help make it possible, including the message relayed to him by Byers.
“That really stuck with me,” Stockard said. “And going to stick with me for the rest of the month."
Whirlwind weekend set up big week for VCU
This past weekend was one Rhoades described as surreal, in the midst of an unorthodox season overall.
The Rams lost games against Duquesne, Massachusetts and Davidson between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning due to COVID-19 issues affecting those programs.
However, by late Sunday morning, the Rams had an indication that they would get two new games, at Dayton Tuesday and at home against first-place St. Bonaventure on Friday.
“There's so many moving parts,” Rhoades said. “And it is what it is though, right?"
Because of the fluidity of everything, it remains unclear of VCU’s two new games this week will make up two of the Rams’ other 18 originally planned A-10 matchups.
VCU beat Dayton 66-43 at the Siegel Center on Jan. 23. The 43 points were the Flyers’ least since November 2010.
Rhoades wants the Rams’ defense to carry over in Tuesday’s rematch.
“We got to make sure we really guard at a high level and guard for the [shot] clock,” Rhoades said. “And then do a good job of rebounding."
Hyland earns A-10 honors
VCU sophomore Bones Hyland was named the A-10’s player week on Monday after his performance last week against URI, with a game-high 23 points including the game-winning 3-pointer late in VCU’s 63-62 victory.
