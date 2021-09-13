Beloved former Richmond-area coach, referee Lou Martin dies at 88

George Lancaster, a longtime Highland Springs boys basketball coach, said Mr. Martin could be trusted to call a good game.

“I always thought he was fair,” Lancaster said. “You may have been partial, but I thought that he was fair and just.”

Another hat that Mr. Martin wore was as a sales representative for Dixie Sporting Goods, one of the leading suppliers of equipment to schools in the area.

With his outgoing nature, sales was another of Mr. Martin’s talents. That carried over to the hardwood, too.

“He could really sell a call, even if it was the worst call in the world or the best call in the world,” Sangston said. “If somebody complained about a call, he could make you believe that that was the right call, whether it was or whether it wasn’t. And most of the time it was; he was a good official.”

Mr. Martin, a referee for 55 years, also officiated volleyball.

He and Willis McCauley, who was an official for 59 years, were often on the same referee crews.

“He handled situations — if there was a tough situation, he did a good job of handling the players,” McCauley said. “And he had good communication with the players over the years.”