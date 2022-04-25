Ben Vander Plas eager to start 'new chapter' playing basketball at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Sunday afternoon, Ben Vander Plas went golfing with some buddies outside of Columbus, Ohio. Friday, he’ll graduate with his second master’s degree from Ohio University.

A couple of days later, Vander Plas plans to be on the road, headed for the University of Virginia.

Relaxation, graduation and then the continuation of his college basketball career.

Vander Plas – a 6-foot-8, 232-pound graduate transfer forward – committed to play next season at UVA over the weekend.

“It’s a new chapter,” said Vander Plas, whose father was a college teammate of Virginia coach Tony Bennett, playing for Bennett’s father at Wisconsin-Green Bay and helping the Phoenix reach the 1991 NCAA tournament.

While much was made of Vander Plas’s father’s connection to Bennett – with some even assuming his transfer to UVA was a forgone conclusion – Vander Plas said he actually only spoke with Bennett twice in his life before this recruiting process. The first time came when, as a high schooler, he attended a camp Bennett coached at, and the second game in the handshake line after Vander Plas’s Ohio team knocked Virginia out in the first round of the 2021 NCAA tournament.

“It’s funny that a lot of people assumed I had some pre-existing, really close relationship with him,” said Vander Plas, who scored 17 points in that game, a topic he said came up a few times during his recruitment. “Obviously, I knew of him, but it was really my first time getting to know Coach the last couple of weeks.”

The Ripon, Wisconsin native, who averaged 14.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this past season for the Bobcats, said his recruitment was wide open from the moment he decided to leave Ohio for the chance to play at the highest level of college basketball.

Vander Plas, who drew mostly mid-major interest coming out of Ripon High School, where he played for his father, also took recruiting visits to Ohio State, Iowa State and Wisconsin.

“Going into the transfer process I was really, really open to anything,” said the three-year Ohio starter. “I went in with no real idea of where I wanted to go. I just knew I was trying to find the right fit, the right people to play with and play for next year.”

Vander Plas said Bennett told him only that he’d have the opportunity to earn a significant role on the team, one that brings back its top six scorers from last season, including leading scorer Jayden Gardner, also a forward.

Bennett – whose team went 21-14, reaching the quarterfinals of the NIT this past season – has said he doesn’t bring in transfers unless he believes they can contribute in a major way.

While Gardner is more of an inside scorer, Vander Plas has the ability to play outside, as well. He shot 33.8% from 3-point range this past season, hitting six 3-pointers in a game against Kent State in January.

“With the way I play, being a skilled forward, being able to pass, and shoot and attack off the dribble, I think I’ll have a lot of opportunity to help those guys out and fit in with them,” he said. “Obviously, it is a little slower [pace]. It might take a little getting used to but I’m looking forward to it.”

Vander Plas may not have known Bennett as well as some may have thought, but he did have another connection to the UVA program. Vander Plas has been friends with former Cavalier Sam Hauser, who transferred to Virginia from Marquette in 2019, since the two were AAU teammates in elementary school.

Hauser, now in the NBA playoffs with the Boston Celtics, developed into a pro player during his two years in Charlottesville, and Vander Plas spoke with him during the recruiting process as he evaluated the Virginia program.

In the end, Vander Plas said Virginia’s coaching staff, the program’s past success under Bennett, its history of developing NBA players – offensively, defensively and in terms of strength and conditioning – were the top reasons he decided to play for the Cavaliers.

He said Bennett, who has been at UVA since 2009 and led it to the 2019 national championship, lived up to expectations.

“I think there’s a reason why everyone in college basketball and basketball in general speaks so highly of him,” said Vander Plas. “He’s a great person and I’m really, really looking forward to being able to play for him.”