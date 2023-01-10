Ben Vander Plas leads No. 13 Virginia past North Carolina; Armando Bacot injured

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Two and half hours before Tuesday night’s game against North Carolina, Virginia forward Ben Vander Plas was out on the John Paul Jones Arena court, getting up shots, a warm-up routine he normally does in the privacy of the team’s adjacent practice court.

But mired in a four-game scoring funk, the Ohio graduate transfer figured he should shake things up.

“Just wanted to change it up,” said Vander Plas, after scoring 17 points and leading No. 13 UVa to a 65-58 win over the Tar Heels. “Might have to make that part of the main routine now.”

Vander Plas had scored just 14 points over his past four games, and for most of the first 25 minutes Tuesday night he looked similarly lost.

But in the second half, with UVa (12-3, 4-2 ACC) playing a small lineup that shifted Vander Plas to center, he found himself – and his shooting stroke – just in time, helping the Cavaliers win their second game in a row.

“He’s competitive. I’ve liked that about him,” said Virginia coach Tony Bennett. “He’s had some ups and downs, but he’s kept going. He’s going to lay it on the line and he wants to win.”

Vander Plas was 1 for 4 shooting and scored three points in the first half, before a 5 for 6 showing after the break. He also finished with eight rebounds, blocked three shots and played strong defense on Carolina freshman Jalen Washington.

For good measure, his steal and fast-break dunk with 22 seconds left sealed the victory.

“He can cause some problems, because he’s a big that can shoot the ball from the outside,” said UNC coach Hubert Davis. “You put a traditional big on him, now he has the ability to space, and in transition, he’s not going to the rim. He’s spotting up from 3. So, that’s different. Then, if you put a smaller guy on him, he has the ability, he’s big enough and skilled enough, to be able to post up.”

Davis didn’t have many options in the frontcourt on Tuesday.

The complexion of the matchup changed 1:19 in when Carolina star – and Richmond native – Armando Bacot appeared to roll his right ankle. He went down clutching at his leg, then limped to the bench.

Bacot, who had a combined 39 points and 32 rebounds in two wins over Virginia last season, did not play again, returning to the Carolina bench early in the second half, wearing a white warm-up suit. After the game, he was seen leaving the arena on crutches.

Carolina (11-6, 3-3), which already was without Northwestern transfer forward Pete Nance (back), went to Washington in the post. A freshman who had scored all of 13 points coming into Tuesday, Washington scored 12 of his 13 points Tuesday in the first half.

But in the second half, Vander Plas worked to push him out farther from the basket, where Virginia’s guards could help on him and force him to give up the ball.

It was just another way Vander Plas helped Virginia win a game that it trailed by as many as nine in the first half.

A 12-2 run, that included seven points from Washington, put Carolina up 24-15 with 3:55 left before the break. But Virginia, which struggled shooting the ball in the first half, mounted a late rally, outscoring the Heels 12-5 over the final 3:54 of play.

It had the chance to take the lead but Vander Plas, whose first 3-pointer of the night 1:30 early had trimmed the deficit to four points, missed a 3 at the buzzer. Carolina went to the locker room up 29-27.

In the second half, Vander Plas sank an open, straight away 3 to put UVa up, part of an 11-0 run that gave the Cavaliers a 46-40 lead with 11:14 to go after a Vander Plas put-back dunk.

Virginia went up 49-42 with 9:52 to play when fearless freshman Isaac McKneely sank a catch-and-shoot 3. A Vander Plas 3-pointer less than 30 seconds later put the Cavaliers up 10, leading 52-42.

North Carolina pulled with a basket, down 58-55, but the steely McKneely drained a long, contested 3 with the shot-clock winding down to help UVa finish things off and head to Tallahassee, Fla. to play Florida State on Saturday with some momentum on its side.

McKneely scored 11 points off the bench for the Cavaliers, who got 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks from guard Armaan Franklin and 13 points, five assists and five steals from Reece Beekman.

The Cavaliers lost at Pittsburgh on Jan. 3, in large part, because they couldn’t match the toughness of the blue-collar Panthers. Virginia had no such problem against the Heels, and Franklin led that effort, seemingly seeking out contact on his way to the rim and crashing hard for rebounds.

“I really liked the second half. We were gritty defensively,” said Bennett. “We’re imperfect. I get that. But they stayed true to trying to guard hard and get good shots.”