Benny Dees, first VCU basketball coach, dies at 86

“I was tough on them. I made them play defense, and we fast broke,” Mr. Dees said, describing his coaching style. “And we just ran some stuff that I had been running in junior college before. And it turned out pretty good."

The school competed as an NAIA independent to start.

David Hobbs, a player on the early VCU teams, described Mr. Dees in a 2017 interview as easy to get to like and really personable off the court.

On the court, Mr. Dees challenged the Rams to work hard every day.

“He was doing what he needed to do to try to build a program and an identity there,” Hobbs said.

Former player L.J. Kilby remembered how Mr. Dees and assistant coach Vann Brackin had “unbelievable passion” for the game.

“And they got it started in that direction,” Kilby said in 2017. “And I think the rest of the coaches sort of benefited from that groundwork right there.”

Mr. Dees was the coach of the newly minted VCU program for two seasons, before resigning after the 1969-70 campaign due to health reasons. The Rams went 13-10 in 1969-70.