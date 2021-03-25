Benny Dees, first VCU basketball coach, dies at 86

Benny Dees, who helped build the VCU men’s basketball program from the ground up as the Rams’ first first coach, died Tuesday at age 86.
Mr. Dees coached the final team that played under the name Richmond Professional Institute in 1967-68, before RPI merged with the Medical College of Virginia in July 1968 to form VCU. The Mount Vernon, Ga., native arrived after coaching basketball at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, a junior college in Tifton, Ga., from 1962-67.
A connection with former Duke coach Vic Bubas helped bring Mr. Dees to VCU. Mr. Dees worked Bubas’ basketball camp, and Bubas and Dr. Warren Brandt, VCU’s first president, were friends. Bubas let Mr. Dees know of a couple of coaching job openings, one at what became VCU and one at Xavier.
Mr. Dees drove to Richmond, met with Brandt and the rest is history.
The team played at Franklin Street Gym. Recruiting was Mr. Dees’ biggest challenge, but he landed players like former Armstrong standout Don Ross, who scored an RPI record 55 points against Old Dominion in February 1968, and former Maggie Walker standout Charles Wilkins, who scored a VCU record 45 points against West Liberty State in December 1968.
Mr. Dees, in a 2017 interview, acknowledged that building the program was tough. But the first VCU squad, in 1968-69, after beginning the season 0-4, won four straight and wound up finishing with a winning record, 12-11.
“I was tough on them. I made them play defense, and we fast broke,” Mr. Dees said, describing his coaching style. “And we just ran some stuff that I had been running in junior college before. And it turned out pretty good."
The school competed as an NAIA independent to start.
David Hobbs, a player on the early VCU teams, described Mr. Dees in a 2017 interview as easy to get to like and really personable off the court.
On the court, Mr. Dees challenged the Rams to work hard every day.
“He was doing what he needed to do to try to build a program and an identity there,” Hobbs said.
Former player L.J. Kilby remembered how Mr. Dees and assistant coach Vann Brackin had “unbelievable passion” for the game.
“And they got it started in that direction,” Kilby said in 2017. “And I think the rest of the coaches sort of benefited from that groundwork right there.”
Mr. Dees was the coach of the newly minted VCU program for two seasons, before resigning after the 1969-70 campaign due to health reasons. The Rams went 13-10 in 1969-70.
Mr. Dees went on to work as an assistant coach at Western Kentucky, Georgia Tech and Alabama. Then he coached at the University of New Orleans from 1985-87, going 42-16 and leading the Privateers to a win in the first round of the 1987 NCAA tournament, 83-79 over BYU.
From 1988-93, Mr. Dees coached at Wyoming, his alma mater. He took the Cowboys to the NCAA tournament in 1988 and went 104-77 overall. Mr. Dees coached at Western Carolina from 1993-95, where he went 26-30.
According to The Moultrie Observer in Moultrie, Ga., a funeral service for Mr. Dees will be held on Saturday.
