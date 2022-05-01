Best is ahead for talented Flying Squirrels infielder Tyler Fitzgerald

When Giants staff members were asked at the end of last year to name who they consider to be the organization’s best prospect not listed in the top 30 of rankings of San Francisco’s minor league talent, Dennis Pelfrey chose one of his own players.

In his email to the Giants’ farm director, infielder Tyler Fitzgerald was Pelfrey’s pick. Fitzgerald spent the entirety of last season with Pelfrey as a member of the Eugene (Ore.) Emeralds, the Giants’ High-A affiliate. And Fitzgerald showed Pelfrey enough. Pelfrey managed Eugene last year and is now the Flying Squirrels’ manager.

“If I had to pick a guy that was the most consistent for the entire season, it's Tyler Fitzgerald,” Pelfrey said Saturday, of Fitzgerald’s performance last year. “And he's got a skill set that rivals virtually anybody out there as baseball goes. He's one of the fastest guys, if not the fastest guy in our organization.

“His skill set to be able to play third at a high level, short at a high level, second at a high level. I would have no issue throwing him out in left field tonight — and he hasn't even worked out there — because of how athletic he is."

Fitzgerald, a 2019 fourth-round pick by the Giants out of Louisville, took a leap last year in his longest season of pro ball to this point. He took off in terms of power, with 19 home runs over 103 games — besting the one homer he had in 48 games in his first pro season, in 2019.

Also, Fitzgerald’s 65 RBIs last season ranked fifth across the Giants system. He was named a Giants organization all-star by MiLB.com.

The 6-3, 205-pound native of Springfield, Ill., earned himself a move to Double-A for the first time to begin this season, with the Flying Squirrels. And, ranked as the 34th-best prospect in the Giants system by Baseball America — the third-highest rated player with the Flying Squirrels right now — Fitzgerald is working on trying to build on his big 2021 this year.

"You're going to start seeing here over the next few weeks, he's going to really start dialing in and be a really big threat for us in the middle of the lineup,” Pelfrey predicted.

Fitzgerald, five years ago, landed at Louisville after a standout career at Rochester (Ill.) High School.

He struggled his freshman year, batting .208. But he used it as motivation. He added strength in the offseason that followed, putting on about 15 pounds. It preceded a much better sophomore season (.264, 24 RBIs, 23 stolen bases), then a standout junior campaign. Fitzgerald led the Cardinals with 65 RBIs and 84 hits as a junior. He batted .315, and was picked by the Giants in that June’s draft.

“It was awesome to see the progression, because each year of college I did a little bit better, little bit better, in all aspects of the game,” Fitzgerald said Sunday, before Richmond's game against against the Bowie Baysox. “And I think that's why the Giants took me in the fourth round — because they saw me progressing in so many ways as a baseball player.”

In 2020, when the minor league season was canceled due to the pandemic, Fitzgerald joined a small circuit started in Kentucky by two franchises in the independent Frontier League: the “Battle of the Bourbon Trail” league.

Fitzgerald played for the Florence (Ky.) Y’alls and used the time to tinker. He added a leg kick at the plate, to better his timing, and took that into 2021.

It was one aspect of a range of swing experimenting that helped Fitzgerald see such a leap in power production last year.

"Just having that there, it's been easier for me to utilize my body. Not swinging from such a standstill point like I was in college,” Fitzgerald said. “I would just say, in pro ball, you really get to know your swing.”

Fitzgerald also didn’t commit a single error in 46 games at second base last year.

He’s had a bit of a slow start to the season at the plate this year, batting .145 in 62 at-bats. He has a pair of homers and two RBIs. But the experience he had as a freshman at Louisville, as well as talks with his father to remain in the right headspace, are helping him march on. Fitzgerald's father, Mike, played 13 major league games with the Cardinals in 1988.

“Everyone goes through this little adjustment period, it seems like, when you get to Double-A,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s just taking me a little longer than I would like to get through it. But I feel like I’m taking steps in the right direction.”

With what Pelfrey knows of Fitzgerald, he expects him to learn — to take information from every at-bat to get better.

Pelfrey believes a nice career in the big leagues is ahead for the multi-tool talent.

“It's going to get better and better and better,” Pelfrey said. “And he's already starting to turn that corner a little bit for us."