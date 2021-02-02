Big month begins with big opportunity for VCU at Rhode Island Wednesday

It almost seems fitting that the month begins this way for VCU.
At the beginning of a stretch coach Mike Rhoades labeled “step-up month” for his team, VCU faces a challenger Wednesday that has had its number like no other program in the Atlantic 10.
Rhode Island is the only league opponent that VCU has a losing all-time record against (7-10). URI has won nine of its last 10 matchups against VCU dating back to 2017. Its victory over VCU last month at the Siegel Center extended its win streak in the series to four.
So, at the beginning of step-up month, this year’s VCU team will try to step up like previous teams have largely been unable to in recent years. A win on Wednesday in the Ryan Center could help catapult the program forward with multiple other big-time games on the schedule this month.
Wednesday’s game tips off at 7 p.m. and will be streamed online through ESPN+.
“I hope our guys are excited and motivated to play,” Rhoades said Monday. “I am.”
In Rams vs. Rams round one, on Jan. 9 in Richmond, URI’s aggressiveness and success from beyond the arc — coupled with VCU’s offensive deficiencies — allowed it to to roll in the second half.
VCU (12-4, 5-2 A-10) shot just 33.3% in the second half against URI (9-9, 6-5) last month, compared to URI’s 48%, led by guards Fatts Russell and Jeremy Sheppard, who finished with 23 and 20 points respectively. URI outscored VCU 43-28 in the second half of a game that was tied at 40 at the break.
“Those guys really took it to us and really attacked us. … And we got to guard guys, right? We got to guard guys individually, and we got to guard them as a team,” Rhoades said.
Russell in particular has been a nuisance for VCU in multiple matchups. He’s averaged 14.6 points in eight career games, topped by the 30 he scored in the teams’ meeting on Jan. 31, 2020.
He’s leading URI with 14.5 points a game this year. He and VCU’s leading scorer, Bones Hyland (18.9 points per game), have known each other for a while and played against each other a handful of times before college, in high school and AAU competition. Russell is from Philadelphia and Hyland is from nearby Wilmington, Del.
Hyland spoke Tuesday of the importance of containing the duo of Russell and Sheppard, who was a standout at John Marshall High School in Richmond. In that way VCU could make it difficult for them to find a rhythm and get going.
And, between Hyland and Russell, there may be a little bit of extra drive defensively, perhaps fueled by their relationship and mutual respect as they’ve risen to become two of the premier guards in the A-10.
“Every time I've always played against him it's always going to be like, 'Yeah, I'm here,' basically,” Hyland said. “Like, 'I'm guarding you, I want you to know that I'm guarding you,' basically. So just taking on that competitive challenge between the both of us.”
In general, besides just keeping Russell and Sheppard in check, VCU’s response to adversity figures to be important Wednesday, too. If it encounters a rough stretch offensively, and Rhode Island goes on a run, how will it counter?
Rhoades said Monday that, if such a stretch occurs, his group has to stick together and continue to follow the plan. VCU got away from that against URI last month. Junior KeShawn Curry said it plainly after that game, that the group “started to fall away from our offense. The plays that we run. And we started breaking off and not doing what we do."
“Stick together, hit singles, make the easy play,” Rhoades said. “Stick together and good things will happen.”
Hyland on Tuesday backed up Rhoades’ message, that the month ahead is a big one for the whole program.
VCU has an opportunity to set the tone on Wednesday.
“We want to take a big step ... And just want to get better each and every day,” Hyland said.
Note: Rhoades said Monday that he believed VCU would have forward Levi Stockard III back from concussion protocol Wednesday, after he missed Saturday's game. Curry, who left Saturday's game early after twisting his left ankle, is day to day. "Has some swelling in it. But [Curry] said he'll be good, but we'll see."
