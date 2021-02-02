Big month begins with big opportunity for VCU at Rhode Island Wednesday

“Every time I've always played against him it's always going to be like, 'Yeah, I'm here,' basically,” Hyland said. “Like, 'I'm guarding you, I want you to know that I'm guarding you,' basically. So just taking on that competitive challenge between the both of us.”

In general, besides just keeping Russell and Sheppard in check, VCU’s response to adversity figures to be important Wednesday, too. If it encounters a rough stretch offensively, and Rhode Island goes on a run, how will it counter?

Rhoades said Monday that, if such a stretch occurs, his group has to stick together and continue to follow the plan. VCU got away from that against URI last month. Junior KeShawn Curry said it plainly after that game, that the group “started to fall away from our offense. The plays that we run. And we started breaking off and not doing what we do."

“Stick together, hit singles, make the easy play,” Rhoades said. “Stick together and good things will happen.”

Hyland on Tuesday backed up Rhoades’ message, that the month ahead is a big one for the whole program.

VCU has an opportunity to set the tone on Wednesday.

“We want to take a big step ... And just want to get better each and every day,” Hyland said.

Note: Rhoades said Monday that he believed VCU would have forward Levi Stockard III back from concussion protocol Wednesday, after he missed Saturday's game. Curry, who left Saturday's game early after twisting his left ankle, is day to day. "Has some swelling in it. But [Curry] said he'll be good, but we'll see."