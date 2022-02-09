Big run of play led into scoring outburst against Rhode Island for VCU's KeShawn Curry

As VCU organized itself on a fast break early in Tuesday’s game against visiting Rhode Island, KeShawn Curry threw his arms in the air as he retreated to the left corner.

It was clear he wanted the ball — he was feeling it, and had been throughout the day. Curry felt good shooting the ball in the Rams’ shootaround on Tuesday, and felt good in pregame warmups.

In the game, he knocked down a 3 on his first shot attempt. So as the fast break developed, about a minute later, Curry seemed to feel confident and eyed another opportunity.

Vince Williams Jr. slid him the ball, and Curry knocked down the shot. It capped an 11-0 VCU run at that point, prompting a URI timeout five minutes into the game. And Curry skipped back to VCU’s bench in celebration.

And that, as it turned out, was just the beginning for Curry.

His early 3-pointers (he hit a third with 8:09 to play in the first half) were part of 21 first-half points. That bested his career scoring high of 14 by itself.

Then Curry kept going in the second half, to finish with 28 points total, a huge night for the senior in VCU’s 73-64 victory.

“He's a senior with a level of urgency, and you see it in his play,” coach Mike Rhoades said afterward. “And [Tuesday] was at a high, high level."

It could be said that Curry has been building up to the type of night he had Tuesday — it didn’t come out of nowhere. The Jacksonville, Fla., native was already in the biggest stretch he’s ever had production wise.

Curry was averaging 10.1 points, and shooting 52.2% from the field, in the eight-game stretch that preceded Tuesday .

Asked about his play in an interview late last month, in the middle of that stretch, Curry said he was in a better place mentally.

“Enjoying where my feet are at,” Curry said then. “Not letting one play determine who I am. So I’ve just been picking my spots. The game has been slowing down, as it has been for the past few years.

“I’m just continuing to learn, continuing to pick my spots with the team and how we play. So, everything is just falling in place.”

Curry this season has been a full-time starter for the first time in his career, and has played the most minutes he ever has, averaging 29.9. He’s averaging, after Tuesday, a career-high 9.9 points.

And his three 3-pointers Tuesday — he didn’t miss, finishing 3 of 3 — were a single-game career high as well.

“Not pressing himself. Just playing really hard,” Rhoades said of Curry’s play. “And he's got that motor, and he gets downhill. Even when you don't think he's getting downhill, he gets downhill.

Getting downhill and scoring at the rim, sometimes in dramatic fashion, has been Curry’s bread and butter throughout his career and was his method of attack for the rest of Tuesday’s game, after his early outburst of 3-pointers.

It was part of VCU’s overall success scoring inside against a URI team that had defended the paint well this season. VCU outscored URI 40-34 inside.

What helped VCU do that, Rhoades said, was its ability to spread URI out and then get downhill, opening up some breathing room.

"We had movement to downhill drives. Movement to dropping things off,” Rhoades said. “So they're not packed in. They were chasing us a little bit.

“We talked about we're at our best when we play with pace and we get the ball moving and we have good spacing.”

Curry, in addition to the scoring, added a season-high-tying five rebounds on Tuesday and dished out two assists. He played 32 minutes and, fittingly, was the last to touch the ball, dribbling out the last several seconds before planting the ball on the sideline near midcourt.

In the time he has remaining in his career, Curry wants to leave a mark. And Tuesday was quite a way to do it.

“If it's me scoring the ball, me getting on the rim,” Curry said. “Just trying to do whatever I can so when I leave, guys like [Jalen DeLoach] remember me, guys like Ace [Baldwin Jr.] and them remember me — five, six , seven years from now."