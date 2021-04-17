Big second quarter helps No. 4 UVA lacrosse turn things around against Utah

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Less than 48 hours removed from a heartbreaking loss to the third-ranked team in the country, Virginia struggled early on Saturday with a program in its third year in Division I lacrosse.

Junior midfielder Petey Lasalla and freshman attackman Connor Shellenberger helped snap UVA out of it in the second quarter and onto an 18-11 non-conference win.

Lasalla went 20 for 26 on faceoffs, including 10 for 10 during the pivotal second period, and Shellenberger and sophomore Peter Garno each scored three goals for the No. 4 Cavaliers in their penultimate regular-season game at Klockner Stadium.

“Obviously Utah came out pretty hot,” said sophomore Peter Garno. “And we came out pretty flat.”

Senior goalie Alex Rode made 13 saves on 21 shots, including 11 in the first half, keeping things close.

The Cavaliers (10-3), coming off Thursday night’s 13-12 overtime loss to No. 3 Duke, struggled early with the Utes (3-6). The teams were tied 4-4 after one quarter and Utah led 6-5 with 11:57 to play in the first half.

“It’s difficult to match Utah’s energy period, regardless if you just played an ACC opponent or you had two weeks off,” said UVA coach Lars Tiffany.