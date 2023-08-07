Major college sports have long been broken, compliant to televsion’s every whim in exchange for rights fees that fund irrational salaries, palatial infrastructure and, yes, non-revenue Olympic sports.

Yet as Southern California and UCLA bolted the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, and Texas and Oklahoma exited the Big 12 for the SEC, abandoning tradition and even competitive advantages, the enterprise still felt salvageable.

Then Friday happened.

In mere hours, and with enough twists to cause vertigo, two rival conferences pillaged the Pac-12. The Big Ten absconded with Oregon and Washington, the Big 12 with Utah, Arizona and Arizona State, the latter completing a land grab it started a week earlier by nabbing Colorado.

Precious few believe that an 18-team Big Ten stretching from North Jersey to SoCal, or a 16-team Big 12 extending from Orlando to Salt Lake City make sense. And no one considers the demise of a conference that anchored the West Coast for more than a century good for the collective.

But the collective doesn’t matter. Hasn’t for quite some time.

This is everyone for themselves in the hamster-wheel chase for the most television money. This is Florida State carping about its share of ACC revenue and threatening to leave the conference.

Because there is never enough money for those in charge to squander. And because everyone knows those with the most money win.

Why, just look at the nation’s richest conference, the Big Ten, and all those football and men’s basketball national championships over the last two decades. And just look at the mighty New York Mets and their massive payroll cruising toward the playoffs.

Wait. What? The Big Ten has won a single football title and nary a men’s basketball championship in the last 20 years? And the forlorn Mets just unloaded future Hall of Fame pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander at the trade deadline?

The mercenary television networks and gullible university presidents and board members running College Sports Inc. — a label coined by then-Indiana University professor Murray Sperber in his book of the same title 33 years ago — aren’t interested in such facts or even student-athlete welfare.

No. It’s all about the entertainment beast that is Bowl Subdivision football. The beast must be fed, and his primary sustenance is television cash.

In exchange for that cash, conferences and institutions of higher learning ceded virtually all control. Trample on high school football Friday’s turf with prime-time offerings? Play at inconvenient hours and don’t reveal game times until 12, sometimes six, days in advance?

As long as the checks clear, man.

In 2021-22, the most recent fiscal year for which tax documents are available, television rights accounted for 70.3% of the ACC’s revenue, 70.6% of the SEC’s. The conferences’ distributions to their member schools, an average of $39.4 million for the ACC and $49.9 million for the SEC, represented considerable chunks of athletic department budgets that routinely exceed $100 million.

Such dependence is rooted in the 1984 Supreme Court decision that transferred control of television contracts from the NCAA to individual conferences and has mushroomed along with college football’s popularity. Indeed, as recently as 2010-11, television accounted for only 47.4% of ACC revenue.

Why focus on football? Because officials estimate that football generates 75%-80% of television rights fees.

And why did conferences such as the ACC, SEC and Big Ten expand far beyond their original membership? Because of an arcane NCAA rule, since erased, that required at least 12 teams and two divisions to stage a league championship game.

And why create such events? Because the networks would pay and we would consume.

But let’s not absolve men’s basketball here. The NCAA’s contracts with CBS and Turner to televise March Madness pay more than $1 billion annually and account for more than 90% of the association’s revenue.

So factoring in the league’s $65.5 million in NCAA tournament revenue for 2021-22, television generated 85.2% of total ACC revenue.

The miscalculations and misfortunes that caused the Pac-12’s demise will be addressed in MBA classes, books and documentaries, but what remains is a shell, four schools — Cal, Stanford, Washington State and Oregon State — adrift and frantically searching for 2024-25 lifelines and beyond.

This is a Hail Mary, but there might be a way to repair what is in shambles. Let major college football break away.

Egos would have to be checked as conference commissioners surrendered authority to a football czar empowered to navigate the operation through scheduling and television negotiations, all in concert with the expanded College Football Playoff.

Then, and perhaps only then, could the remainder of college sports return to athlete-friendly, geographically sensible conferences that honored rivalries and regionalism.

Maybe logistical and legal hurdles would derail the effort, but why not try to partially correct what’s been wrought?

As a high-ranking power conference official said Friday evening as he surveyed the rubble: “Our responsibility for the greater good has never been more hollow or distant than it is today.”

