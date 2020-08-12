Northwestern freshman Nigel Williams was standing on a beach along Lake Michigan when the phone rang. The team's defensive backs coach, Matt MacPherson, was on the other end. MacPherson delivered the news, that Northwestern, along with the rest of the Big Ten, had canceled its fall football season. Seconds later, an email arrived on Williams' phone from the school’s athletics director confirming the message.
The Big Ten on Tuesday became the first Power Five conference to halt fall athletics because of the coronavirus pandemic. Later that afternoon, the Pac-12 followed suit by stopping its fall sports schedule. The Big 12 reportedly voted Tuesday night to press forward.
Williams, a 2020 graduate of Collegiate, is one of at least seven scholarship football players from the Richmond area impacted by the conference’s decision.
“It’s obviously really disappointing,” Williams said.
But hurdles to playing in 2020 kept materializing. Twenty-eight Rutgers players reportedly tested positive, one tested positive at Northwestern, and an Indiana player reportedly endured a possible heart complication because of his positive test.
“I don’t think it would have worked in general,” Williams said. “I think this is definitely the right decision. If we’re playing football, a close contact sport, the virus is going to be able to spread.”
Williams applauded the effort Northwestern’s staff went to in order to keep players safe. Players were tested twice a week, they wore masks at every practice, and they were often broken into smaller groups for workouts. Northwestern, he said, did what it needed to do to allow for a season to happen.
Terry Warren, whose son Tyler is a freshman at Penn State, also said he was happy with the precautions taken by the football staff. There were seven or eight zoom meetings between team staff and parents to explain the team’s protocols. When players had their helmets on, they wore shields over their mouths. When their helmets were off, they wore gaiters, an elastic cloth that wraps around the neck and can be pulled over one’s nose and mouth.
“As a family, we were totally comfortable knowing that Tyler was in a safe environment and that everything was being done to protect him in the given circumstances,” Warren said.
Tyler Warren, who was a four-year starting quarterback at Atlee, is a tight end at Penn State. Three of his teammates come from greater Richmond: Ellis Brooks (Benedictine), Joseph Johnson III (Life Christian) and Hakeem Beamon (Manchester). The focus for Penn State players, Warren said, is how they deal with the fact that their fall seasons have been upended.
Many questions remain, including whether the season can be played in the spring and if there is no season at all, whether players will retain a year of eligibility. Northwestern is hoping for a spring season, Williams said.
Williams plans to go home for a few weeks and return to campus in early September. The team won’t practice any time soon, and classes don’t start until Sept. 9. He expects to have one in-person class; the rest will be online. He’s considering majoring in communications.
For the first time in his life, Williams will be a student without being an athlete.
“It’s definitely going to be a weird change of pace,” Williams said.
Local football players on scholarship at Big Ten schools:
Michigan: Jess Speight (Colleigate)
Northwestern: Nigel Williams (Collegiate)
Ohio State: K’Vaughan Pope (Dinwiddie)
Penn State: Ellis Brooks (Benedictine), Tyler Warren (Atlee), Joseph Johnson III (Life Christian), Hakeem Beamon (Manchester)
