Big turnaround pushes Sam Houston past James Madison for 38-35 victory in FCS semifinals

The turnaround was stunning as it was fast.
In a game in which it seemed James Madison had one foot in Frisco at halftime, Sam Houston flipped things completely around in the third quarter.
And the brunt of the damage came in only about two and a half minutes of game time.
In that span, at the end of the third quarter, Sam Houston wide receiver Jequez Ezzard scored twice, quarterback Eric Schmid scored once and the Bearkats took their first lead since the opening quarter. This one they didn’t relinquish.
They beat JMU 38-35 in the FCS playoff semifinals at their own Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, Texas, to advance to their first national title game since 2012. They improved to 16-0 all-time at home in the playoffs.
Sam Houston (9-0) will play South Dakota State (7-1), the playoff bracket’s top seed, in the title game next Sunday at 2 p.m. at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
JMU (7-1), the top-ranked team in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, was seeking what would’ve been a fourth national title game appearance in the last five seasons. The Dukes have not won on the road in the playoffs since their 2016 national-title-winning season.
They led the Bearkats 24-3 the half, after a blistering second quarter that included three consecutive touchdown drives. JMU stretched a stout Sam Houston run defense, that held opponents to an average of 68.9 yards, and broke open explosive pass plays.
Running back Jawon Hamilton ran through a big hole for a 36-yard-gain, before some trickery, a flea flicker, that resulted in a 33-yard completion from quarterback Cole Johnson to tight end Clayton Cheatham (Hanover). Johnson finished that drive with a 1-yard keeper at the goal line for a touchdown, the first of the Dukes’ three consecutive end zone trips.
Later, tight end Noah Turner, with a rumbling run after the catch for 41 yards, helped set up a 4-yard touchdown catch by Antwane Wells Jr. (Highland Springs) And, after JMU cornerback jumped a route to pick Schmid off, Johnson completed to Wells for 36 yards to put the Dukes in position for a 7-yard touchdown catch by Cheatham with 58 seconds to go before the half.
Midway through the third quarter, though, Sam Houston running back Ramon Jefferson ran in from 7 yards out to put the Bearkats in the end zone for the first time. And, with 2:22 to play in the frame, Ezzard juked out JMU safety Wayne Davis for a 69-yard score, to start the Bearkats’ torrid stretch.
With 42 seconds to go in the quarter, Ezzard sprinted for an 80-yard punt return for a touchdown. And, on the ensuing kickoff, JMU’s Solomon Vanhorse leapt to corral the ball off a bounce. But it eluded his grasp and was secured by Sam Houston’s Cameron Hearn at the JMU 32.
Schmid went on to run the ball in from 20 yards out and Sam Houston took a 31-27 lead as the third quarter expired.
Johnson was intercepted by the Bearkats’ Zyon McCollum on JMU’s opening fourth-quarter drive and Schmid helped Sam Houston cash in with an 11-yard run for a score.
But Johnson connected with Scott Bracey on a 34-yard completion for a touchdown, then a run in to convert the 2-point conversion and make it a 3-point game, 38-35, with 10:14 to play.
The Dukes forced a Sam Houston three-and-out after that. And Johnson, with JMU facing a third down and 16 from the Sam Houston 44, ran the ball. But it appeared he hurt his right throwing hand on the play.
That set up a fourth and 6, which backup quarterback Gage Moloney came out for. His pass attempt to Wells was incomplete, but the drive was extended on a pass interference call against Sam Houston’s Jaylen Thomas.
Later, Moloney was sacked on third down. JMU sent out its kickoff man, Connor Madden, for what would’ve been a 51-yard field goal. But the attempt was no good. And Sam Houston held on.
