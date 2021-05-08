Big turnaround pushes Sam Houston past James Madison for 38-35 victory in FCS semifinals

The turnaround was stunning as it was fast.

In a game in which it seemed James Madison had one foot in Frisco at halftime, Sam Houston flipped things completely around in the third quarter.

And the brunt of the damage came in only about two and a half minutes of game time.

In that span, at the end of the third quarter, Sam Houston wide receiver Jequez Ezzard scored twice, quarterback Eric Schmid scored once and the Bearkats took their first lead since the opening quarter. This one they didn’t relinquish.

They beat JMU 38-35 in the FCS playoff semifinals at their own Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, Texas, to advance to their first national title game since 2012. They improved to 16-0 all-time at home in the playoffs.

Sam Houston (9-0) will play South Dakota State (7-1), the playoff bracket’s top seed, in the title game next Sunday at 2 p.m. at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

JMU (7-1), the top-ranked team in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, was seeking what would’ve been a fourth national title game appearance in the last five seasons. The Dukes have not won on the road in the playoffs since their 2016 national-title-winning season.