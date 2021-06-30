Big week in Chicago by VCU's Bones Hyland boosts his buzz as NBA draft approaches

“I just felt as though this was my moment,” Hyland said, of his mentality heading into the combine scrimmage last week. “And this was my moment to show the world on a bigger stage. God, he never fails honestly. He put me on a bigger stage, where I belong, to showcase my talents. And that's what I did for sure.”

The combine tipped off officially last Monday and ran through Sunday. Hyland participated in measurements and testing last Tuesday.

Hyland came in as the combine’s No. 2 player overall in the lane agility drill — which consists of sprints, back pedals and shuffles around the perimeter of the lane — at 10.53 seconds, behind just Florida’s Scottie Lewis (10.45 seconds).

And, in the measurements, Hyland’s wingspan stood out at 6 feet, 9.25 inches. His height without shoes was 6-2, and he weighed in at 169 pounds.

“All of his quickness times, and his length, I think were something that rang bells with NBA teams,” said Hyland’s agent, Austin Walton, of the Atlanta-based Next Sports Agency.

But Hyland also strained his groin in one agility test, which kept him out of some drills. He rested the remaining time he had before Thursday’s scrimmage and said he felt good from there.