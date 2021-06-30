Big week in Chicago by VCU's Bones Hyland boosts his buzz as NBA draft approaches

As Bones Hyland prepared to perform in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, he viewed the opportunity ahead of him as his March Madness.
Three months earlier, Hyland and VCU were pushed out of the NCAA tournament due to COVID-19 cases within the program, just hours before their first-round game against Oregon in Indianapolis.
This year’s tournament could’ve been a chance for Hyland to lead the Rams on a run and, in the process, showcase to NBA scouts what he could do on such a stage. Instead, VCU’s season ended abruptly for the second year in a row.
So, on the heels of months of pre-draft training in Atlanta, the combine presented another prominent stage for Hyland to step on.
“I thought of it as I had something to prove to everybody,” Hyland said Tuesday.
And the guard from Wilmington, Del., recorded a performance that got people talking, after his play in the first combine scrimmage last Thursday.
Hyland, in 23 aggressive minutes off the bench, scored a game-high 17 points, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. He grabbed six rebounds, dished out four assists and netted two blocks.
Then he capped off his time in Chicago with a strong pro day on Monday.
The Windy City stay could prove to be a boon to his draft stock with draft day now less than a month away, on July 29. Hyland said he felt like it was his coming out party.
“I just felt as though this was my moment,” Hyland said, of his mentality heading into the combine scrimmage last week. “And this was my moment to show the world on a bigger stage. God, he never fails honestly. He put me on a bigger stage, where I belong, to showcase my talents. And that's what I did for sure.”
The combine tipped off officially last Monday and ran through Sunday. Hyland participated in measurements and testing last Tuesday.
Hyland came in as the combine’s No. 2 player overall in the lane agility drill — which consists of sprints, back pedals and shuffles around the perimeter of the lane — at 10.53 seconds, behind just Florida’s Scottie Lewis (10.45 seconds).
And, in the measurements, Hyland’s wingspan stood out at 6 feet, 9.25 inches. His height without shoes was 6-2, and he weighed in at 169 pounds.
“All of his quickness times, and his length, I think were something that rang bells with NBA teams,” said Hyland’s agent, Austin Walton, of the Atlanta-based Next Sports Agency.
But Hyland also strained his groin in one agility test, which kept him out of some drills. He rested the remaining time he had before Thursday’s scrimmage and said he felt good from there.
It showed almost from the time he stepped on the court Thursday, with a drive to the basket. And that was just the beginning. About a minute later, Hyland brought the ball up the court and, with a double screen set, worked his way to the left wing.
He stepped back and swished a 3.
“I was starting to get that groove,” he said. “From there I just felt like I was unstoppable."
Hyland hit all three of his 3s in the first half, and had 15 of his 17 points before the break. He was the highest scorer of not just his game, but of both scrimmages held Thursday.
His performance generated buzz right away. Scouts on site congratulated him on his performance as he walked by.
“It just made you feel like you were on top of the world,” Hyland said. “So, that's exactly how I felt."
At VCU, Hyland led the Atlantic 10 in scoring (19.5 points per game) and total 3-pointers made (69) as a sophomore this past season. But the fact that he showcased his skill the way he did against nine other NBA prospects was big, Walton said.
Especially considering that Hyland didn’t get the NCAA tournament to do that.
"I think he was one of the biggest risers, if not the biggest riser, at the draft combine,” Walton said. “I think he certainly helped himself a ton. I think he reaffirmed what I already know and what anyone who's been around him already knows — that he's a first-round pick.
“And I think he should, rightfully so, be a top-20 guy at the end of this.”
After the scrimmage, Hyland rested his groin injury again. He opted out of Friday’s scrimmage, ahead of his pro day Monday. That also was productive, Hyland and Walton felt.
Bones Hyland pro day. Shot 15-of-18 here from 30+ feet out. pic.twitter.com/lPu55cELFm— Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) June 28, 2021
Hyland met with 14 teams while in Chicago as well, Walton said.
"I had probably six or seven tell me that he was the best interview that they've had,” Walton said.
As of Wednesday, Hyland had almost a dozen more workouts with teams scheduled over the next few weeks leading up to the draft.
Hyland said he’s the type of player a lot of teams in the league need, with his scoring spark. He showed what he can do in Chicago, and the auditioning will continue as the days until the draft continue to tick away.
“I'm proud of him, I'm happy for him,” Walton said. “He earned it, he's a worker.”
