Bigtime test, against nation's top offense, awaits JMU in Saturday playoff bout against Southeastern Louisiana

When James Madison coach Curt Cignetti looks at Southern Louisiana University quarterback Cole Kelley, he sees shades of an esteemed signal caller he faced earlier in his career, almost 30 years ago.
“Reminds me of Drew Bledsoe,” Cignetti said this week.
Cignetti was the quarterbacks coach at Temple in 1992, when the Owls faced Bledsoe’s Washington State team. The Cougars beat Temple 55-10 that day. And Bledsoe went on to become the No. 1 pick in the following spring’s NFL draft, before a 14-year NFL career that included four Pro Bowl selections.
Kelley, like Bledsoe, is a big quarterback with an effective arm.
Now add 2 inches in height and 22 pounds to Bledsoe’s NFL playing weight, and mix in the fact that Kelley is also the Lions’ leading rusher, and that’s the challenge the Dukes (10-1) face in their second-round playoff matchup against SLU (9-3) on Saturday.
The 6-7, 260-pound Kelley is the centerpiece of an offense that leads the nation, averaging 561.7 yards and 47.2 points.
The unit will be a considerable test for a JMU defense that has been the biggest consistent strength for the Dukes this fall — second in the nation, surrendering 252.6 yards per game.
JMU and SLU kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Dukes’ Bridgeforth Stadium.
“They got a nice offensive structure,” Cignetti said of SLU. “The offensive coordinator does a great job in his design. They got players across the board. And so it'll be a big challenge."
The Lions, ranked 18th in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, advanced in the playoffs via a 38-14 victory against No. 22 Florida A&M last Saturday. JMU, ranked No. 2 in the poll and the No. 3 overall seed in the playoff bracket, had a first-round bye as one of the top eight playoff seeds. The Dukes have won six straight.
But the Lions are a unique task — Cignetti said JMU probably hasn’t faced a team quite like them from a schematic standpoint.
SLU is effective at stretching the field, throwing to a variety of targets — 12 different Lions have double-digit receptions this year. By comparison, five players meet that criteria for JMU this season.
“A lot of different personnel groupings,” Cignetti said. “Spread the field horizontally and vertically.”
Kelley has racked up a nation-best 393.9 passing yards per game distributing to those weapons.
And, physically, Kelley will be the biggest quarterback JMU has faced, by far. The Lafayette, La., native, who began his career at Arkansas, has run for 480 yards and 16 touchdowns this year. Those are team highs by 128 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“We see, even if it’s spread out, five receivers on the field, they’ll still throw some QB run in there — some QB power, some QB draws, stuff like that,” JMU defensive end Bryce Carter said.
Cignetti said, game plan wise, the Dukes will mix it up defensively, trying to get Kelley off his rhythm. He also said they’re going to do what they do best, and that’ll include plenty of blitzing, applying pressure up front.
JMU is tied for 11th nationally, averaging three sacks a game. SLU is allowing an average of 2.08 sacks, 63rd nationally.
“Size plays a factor. But I think we just got to get a lot of heads to the ball, everybody swarming,” JMU linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey said of defending a bigger quarterback like Kelley. “Do our best to slow him down. Won’t overthink it."
Cignetti said he has tape of SLU’s 2019 playoff game against another Colonial Athletic Association foe in Villanova, a 45-44 Lions win. He had watched it a handful of times, not knowing JMU would end up playing SLU, too.
He said he just respected what the Lions did on offense — “I thought they had a really nice scheme.”
Now, for the Sun Belt-bound Dukes to advance in their final FCS playoff appearance, they’ll be tasked with keeping that prolific attack at bay.
“Got to win the one-on-one battles up front. Got to win the one-on-one battles in coverage,” Cignetti said. “And we got to make plays.”
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr