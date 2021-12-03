Bigtime test, against nation's top offense, awaits JMU in Saturday playoff bout against Southeastern Louisiana

“We see, even if it’s spread out, five receivers on the field, they’ll still throw some QB run in there — some QB power, some QB draws, stuff like that,” JMU defensive end Bryce Carter said.

Cignetti said, game plan wise, the Dukes will mix it up defensively, trying to get Kelley off his rhythm. He also said they’re going to do what they do best, and that’ll include plenty of blitzing, applying pressure up front.

JMU is tied for 11th nationally, averaging three sacks a game. SLU is allowing an average of 2.08 sacks, 63rd nationally.

“Size plays a factor. But I think we just got to get a lot of heads to the ball, everybody swarming,” JMU linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey said of defending a bigger quarterback like Kelley. “Do our best to slow him down. Won’t overthink it."

Cignetti said he has tape of SLU’s 2019 playoff game against another Colonial Athletic Association foe in Villanova, a 45-44 Lions win. He had watched it a handful of times, not knowing JMU would end up playing SLU, too.

He said he just respected what the Lions did on offense — “I thought they had a really nice scheme.”