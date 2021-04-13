Bill Teerlinck left the NFL to reunite with Justin Fuente and help reshape Virginia Tech's defense

But that was part of the life, and Bill was quickly falling in love with it, developing a reverence and camaraderie with his father that reached an apex when the two men coached together for four years with the Indianapolis Colts.

“Growing up, he was my hero,” said Teerlinck. “I only wanted to be him. Everything I do I think, what would my dad do?”

The 42-year-old Teerlinck took plenty of coaching lessons from his father, though he admits he’s not 100% his dad, who retired in 2011 and died last year.

“I’m not as old and crotchety and mean as my dad was,” he said with a laugh.

Making the move back to the college game may keep him a bit less surly. Fuente said when he first talked to Teerlinck about taking over for longtime defensive line coach Charley Wiles after the 2019 season, Teerlinck’s interest in the Hokies’ post centered on the kind of lifestyle working for Fuente in Blacksburg would afford him.