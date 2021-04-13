Bill Teerlinck left the NFL to reunite with Justin Fuente and help reshape Virginia Tech's defense

Eager to hit the ground running for his new job last year, Bill Teerlinck spent two weeks sleeping in his boss’s basement. It might sound like an awkward arrangement, but for Teerlinck, it was more of a throwback.
At Illinois State 14 years earlier, he, Justin Fuente and Brad Cornelsen lived together while coaching for the Redbirds. So when Fuente added Teerlinck to his Virginia Tech football staff in 2020, bunking up was no big deal.
In fact, Teerlinck said, he had a pretty sweet setup.
“They had a shuffle board, big screen TV, I had two different rooms I could decide to sleep in, a stocked fridge,” said Teerlinck, who is going into his second season as the Hokies’ defensive line coach. “Life was good.”
It’s not an exaggeration to say football has been Teerlinck’s life, going all the way back to his childhood. With his father, John Teerlinck, a legendary NFL defensive line coach, Bill grew up hanging out in pro football meeting rooms and locker rooms. Summer breaks were spent in NFL training camps.
It also meant moving. A lot of moving.
John Teerlinck coached in Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Indianapolis, Los Angeles and Minnesota in a career that spanned three decades. It made it hard at times for Bill and his four siblings to ever feel rooted or build childhood friendships.
But that was part of the life, and Bill was quickly falling in love with it, developing a reverence and camaraderie with his father that reached an apex when the two men coached together for four years with the Indianapolis Colts.
“Growing up, he was my hero,” said Teerlinck. “I only wanted to be him. Everything I do I think, what would my dad do?”
The 42-year-old Teerlinck took plenty of coaching lessons from his father, though he admits he’s not 100% his dad, who retired in 2011 and died last year.
“I’m not as old and crotchety and mean as my dad was,” he said with a laugh.
Making the move back to the college game may keep him a bit less surly. Fuente said when he first talked to Teerlinck about taking over for longtime defensive line coach Charley Wiles after the 2019 season, Teerlinck’s interest in the Hokies’ post centered on the kind of lifestyle working for Fuente in Blacksburg would afford him.
“I’ve known Bill for a long time, but I never thought Bill would never want to leave the NFL quite honestly,” Fuente said in 2020. “Sometimes you get at a point in your life where what you’ve always wanted is not what you want in the moment. I think it had maybe a little more to do with the people he was going to work with every day, the opportunity we had here, the lifestyle wanted to live.”
In fact, in discussing his reasons for leaving his job as the Buffalo Bills defensive line coach to join the staff at Tech, Teerlinck mentioned the frequent pitter-patter of children’s footsteps around the football facility, a sign of the family-work balance Fuente helps his assistants achieve within the time demands of coaching Power 5 football.
“It’s not necessarily where you coach, what league you coach, what conference,” said Teerlinck. “It’s with who and for who.”
This spring, Teerlinck and new co-defensive line J.C. Price are coaching perhaps the strongest position group on Tech’s defense. The defensive front has established players in ends Emanuel Belmar, Amare Barno and Tyjuan Garbutt and tackles Mario Kendricks, Norell Pollard, Dashawn Crawford and Clemson transfer Jordan Williams.
That group has a chance to lead a major improvement on the defensive end as Tech looks to bounce from a disappointing 5-6 showing in 2020, and with that, complete the goal Fuente, Teerlinck and Cornelsen had back 14 years ago at Illinois State.
“After games on a Saturday, we’d say, ‘One day we’re going to be playing in the big game,’” said Teerlinck. “‘And we’re all going to do it together.’”
