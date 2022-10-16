Black & Gold Game proves to be a revealing peek at new-look VCU

There was certainly some trash this past week, between Jayden Nunn and Ace Baldwin Jr. — one standout VCU guard to another.

Because Saturday brought with it a head-to-head battle between the two, and teams that they picked, at the Siegel Center. In a new wrinkle for the program’s annual Black & Gold Game intrasquad scrimmage, Nunn and Baldwin were designated as opposing captains, and drafted teammates to their respective squads.

The two put in their picks on Wednesday, and a tad bit of verbal sparring naturally followed, about who would take the upperhand Saturday.

“But, at the end of the day, that’s my brother,” Nunn said of Baldwin. “That’s like my blood brother.”

In the end, on Saturday, it was Nunn who got the last laugh.

Nunn’s seven-player squad beat Baldwin’s seven-player squad 55-50. Nunn’s team sported gold jerseys, and Baldwin’s wore black jerseys.

The game featured three eight-minute segments, and was capped by an Elam Ending at about the two-minute mark of the final segment. A target score of 55 was set by adding 8 points to the Gold team’s leading score of 47. The first team to 55 would win, and Gold raced to the mark, with the help of dunks by forward Toibu Lawal and guard Zeb Jackson. Nunn sealed the win with two free throws.

It was a revealing outing on multiple fronts, the public’s first look at a group sixth-year coach Mike Rhoades said is, “by far the deepest team … since I’ve been here.”

Here are some observations from the night.

Jalen DeLoach showing signs of sophomore takeoff

A player’s progression from freshman to sophomore year is a leap that can yield great growth, boosted by the knowledge and comfortability that comes with going through a first college basketball season. And forward Jalen DeLoach, who was solid as a freshman last season, is showing that he may be in line for a breakout sophomore campaign.

Even back in July, Rhoades tabbed DeLoach as one of the Rams who he felt was having a productive offseason. It showed on Saturday.

DeLoach led all players with 18 points for Baldwin's team — an explosive finisher at the rim. He grabbed six rebounds, too, in about 21 minutes on the floor.

Rhoades said afterward that DeLoach has gotten stronger, now in the best shape of his life.

“He has very good basketball IQ and good feel,” Rhoades said of DeLoach. “So he can step away from the basket and make some plays for him and his teammates. But he also can go inside and get us baskets.”

Where DeLoach still needs to improve, Rhoades added, is on the defensive end. If DeLoach is going to play a lot of minutes, Rhoades said, he has to be an anchor at the rim for the Rams, while shutting down opponent ball screens.

“It’s the next step for him,” Rhoades said.

As a freshman, the 6-9, 215-pound DeLoach averaged 4.1 points and 3.7 rebounds in 13.6 minutes per game.

Brandon Johns Jr. could be valuably versatile contributor

Brandon Johns, a graduate transfer forward out of Michigan, displayed his versatile skill set Saturday — at 6-8 and 240 pounds. He stepped out and made a corner 3-pointer for the first basket and showed some guard-like ball handling ability, too.

Zeb Jackson to Brandon Johns Jr.: The Michigan Connection™️.Welcome to Ram Nation, fellas. #LetsGoVCU pic.twitter.com/EWPGrseRTV — VCU Basketball (@VCU_Hoops) October 15, 2022

Johns is serving as a sort of stretch four for VCU — a big man who has the ability to make things happen all over the floor.

He had a team-high 13 points for Nunn's team

“I love playing with B Johns a lot. And he’s from Michigan, we got that good connection, too,” said Nunn, a Flint, Mich., native. Johns is from Lansing, Mich., and played his first four years for the Wolverines.

Rhoades said Johns’ positive attitude has made the greatest impression. He said Johns is fun to coach.

“His relationships with the team and the coaches, you would've thought he was here for four years,” Rhoades said.

Jamir Watkins looks sharp in return from injury

Wing Jamir Watkins, a redshirt sophomore, missed all of last season after tearing his right ACL in a preseason practice last September. He just gained clearance for full participation earlier this month, but looked spry on Saturday.

Watkins played 24 minutes, and had 10 points and a game-high seven rebounds.

He made a highlight-reel play in the third segment, pushing the ball up the court, taking it behind his back to split two defenders, then finishing at the rim.

Watkins played with a brace on his right knee, but said he feels great.

“I was really happy to get back out there with the crowd,” Watkins said. “Because, you know, freshman year it was during COVID so I really didn’t get to play in front of a lot of people.

“So just getting out here I just had an open mind — just play my game, what I’ve been doing my whole life.”

In the time he’s been out, Watkins said he’s gotten quicker. He also worked on his shot mechanics and improved his ball handling.

Rhoades said if Watkins also defends up to par, he will play a lot this year.

“He’s got to guard at a high level,” Rhoades said. “And if he does that, he’s going to do really well.”

Rams shine at free-throw line

Free-throw shooting was an area in which VCU struggled last year. The Rams finished 216th in the country at just 70.36% at the line.

But Saturday was encouraging in that area. Fouls began to rack up in the third segment, but VCU, between Nunn’s and Baldwn’s teams, finished a combined 35 of 37 at the free-throw line. Johns was a game-best 7 of 7.

The Rams have been working on it a lot over the offseason, Rhoades said. Plus he feels like they have a better collection of shooters on the roster this year compared to last year.

“We work on it, and we put them in pressure situations [in practice],” Rhoades said. “We call it peer pressure. And you got to make them under pressure. So we’re just going to continue to work on it.”

Defense on drawing board

There are certain standards that VCU upholds when it comes to its play on the defensive end.

“No matter if you’re new or not, that you can’t be below on a daily basis,” Rhoades said. “These are our standards of transition defense, these are our standards when we sit down and play ball-screen defense in rotation, the way we contest shots. They’re just standards.”

In that vein, Rhoades observed some components of the Rams’ defensive play Saturday that he said have to be fixed.

The transition defense and ball-screen defense in particular were two areas in particular that will be worked on. Nunn’s team scored 11 fast-break points against Baldwin’s team.

“And then we got to get cleaner rebounds,” Rhoades said. “We have some guys that go after the ball. But sometimes it’s rotational rebounding. We’re decent rebounding. That could be a weapon for us with this group.

“Especially our wings can really rebound. … We want to be a better defensive rebounding team than we ever have been.”

So VCU will return to work at its Basketball Development Center this week. Its next dress rehearsal will come in the form of a closed-door scrimmage, set for this Saturday against Villanova in Washington, D.C., according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

The the Rams return to the Siegel Center to host Division II Shippensburg in a public exhibition, at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29.