'Bleed Virginia' blends state talent in new The Basketball Tournament team

"It was a good opportunity, I think, for everyone involved. The players, myself and the whole state,” said former VCU guard Bo Jones Jr., who will coach Bleed Virginia. “Most of the guys are from Virginia or have Virginia ties. So it kind of makes sense on that end."

Shelton-Eide had built Ram Nation with former VCU players like Joey Rodriguez, Bradford Burgess, Eric Maynor and Brandon Rozzell. And, despite advancing the team to the stages it reached its first three years of existence, they realized they didn’t just want to get into TBT — they wanted to really compete and, they hoped, win it.

They learned that they needed more players than just the pool of available VCU alumni. And Shelton-Eide, a VCU alumnus as well, had enjoyed meeting people from other schools, which was part of the appeal of blending into an overall state team. A Richmond alumni team called The Web competed in the 2019 TBT.

“I was like, 'This could be really neat to bring guys from Richmond and William & Mary and VCU together,’” said Shelton-Eide, who is co-founder of the site VCU Ram Nation and is a real estate agent full time, with Ruckart.