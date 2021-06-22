'Bleed Virginia' blends state talent in new The Basketball Tournament team

In front of a home crowd at the Siegel Center two years ago, Ram Nation — a VCU alumni-themed The Basketball Tournament team — stumbled out of the gate and fell before it even really got started.
In the annual single-elimination summer basketball competition that pits teams made up of mostly former college players against each other for a shot at big money, then $2 million, Ram Nation lost in the first round against Team DRC, a group run by then-Washington Football Team cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.
Ram Nation had a good run to that point, making it to the round of 16 in 2016 and the quarterfinals the two years after that.
But, following the 2019 loss, team general manager Mat Shelton-Eide’s plan was to put Ram nation on ice for a bit.
He later flirted with bringing Ram Instead back, but instead settled on a new TBT team concept earlier this year. The idea is a team out of the Commonwealth not geared toward former VCU players in particular, but toward players with Virginia connections from around the state.
Shelton-Eide is also GM of the new squad, dubbed "Bleed Virginia." The team earned official entrance into this year’s 64-team field Monday, when the event’s bracket was revealed. There is $1 million up for grabs by this year’s winner.
Bleed Virginia will make its debut on July 17 at 7 p.m. in the West Virginia Regional (Charleston, W.V.) against a team made up of former Division II players called “D2.”
"It was a good opportunity, I think, for everyone involved. The players, myself and the whole state,” said former VCU guard Bo Jones Jr., who will coach Bleed Virginia. “Most of the guys are from Virginia or have Virginia ties. So it kind of makes sense on that end."
Shelton-Eide had built Ram Nation with former VCU players like Joey Rodriguez, Bradford Burgess, Eric Maynor and Brandon Rozzell. And, despite advancing the team to the stages it reached its first three years of existence, they realized they didn’t just want to get into TBT — they wanted to really compete and, they hoped, win it.
They learned that they needed more players than just the pool of available VCU alumni. And Shelton-Eide, a VCU alumnus as well, had enjoyed meeting people from other schools, which was part of the appeal of blending into an overall state team. A Richmond alumni team called The Web competed in the 2019 TBT.
“I was like, 'This could be really neat to bring guys from Richmond and William & Mary and VCU together,’” said Shelton-Eide, who is co-founder of the site VCU Ram Nation and is a real estate agent full time, with Ruckart.
Shelton-Eide really dove into the idea a couple of months ago, and the team has so far announced 10 players, including recent VCU alumni Corey Douglas, Marcus Evans and Issac Vann, Richmond alumnus ShawnDre’ Jones, William & Mary alumnus Terry Tarpey III, Radford alumnus Ed Polite Jr. and VMI alumnus Reggie Williams, who also played for Ram Nation.
Shelton-Eide reached out to Jones to be the group’s coach. Jones, after playing at Huguenot High School, averaged 15.7 points over his career at VCU (1998-01) — seventh in program history. His 82.1% career mark from the free throw line is third in program history. He’s currently an assistant coach at Richard Bland College.
And Jones, with former Highland Springs and Robert Morris guard Maurice Carter — the current Team Loaded AAU U-16 coach — have for the past year and a half organized pro-player pickup game runs at U-Turn Sports in Richmond, sometimes inviting college players and high school players.
Groups meet at 7 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and that’s carried over to Bleed Virginia. Most of the players on the team have, at one point in time, participated in the U-Turn games, Jones said.
“I have been talking to Mat and telling him who’s coming to town and who could help us out,” Jones said.
Shelton-Eide is a fan of analytics, and has tried to seek players for the team who are efficient and who can play both ways. The roster isn’t quite done. He’s still working on fortifying the frontcourt.
In the West Virginia Regional, Bleed Virginia is the No. 10 seed out of 16. D2, its first opponent, is seeded seventh and made a regional semifinal in 2019. Founding Fathers, a James Madison alumni team, is also in the West Virginia Regional, the 16th seed.
This year, Shelton-Eide, Jones and Co. will hope linking former state college stars together on one team will lead to a deeper run.
“Definitely guys are going to compete. And we’re going to have to bring it,” Jones said. “There’s no easy matchups in TBT. Not the way I look at it.”
