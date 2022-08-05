Blended offense at Old Dominion awaits Virginia Tech, UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Old Dominion football coach Ricky Rahne is no stranger to tailoring his offenses to fit his personnel. The Penn State attack he coordinated looked different when he had star running back Saquon Barkley than it did when the Nittany Lions featured Miles Sanders in the backfield.

This offseason, the biggest tweaks and twists coming to Rahne’s ODU attack aren’t spurred by anyone who will play on the field this fall. Rahne hired Dave Patenaude as his new offensive coordinator and the two men spent the spring working to meld and mesh their offensive approaches with the Monarchs.

“It’s a good combination of Ricky’s Penn State offense and some of the things I’ve done historically,” said Patenaude, who has also called plays at Georgia Tech, Temple and Coastal Carolina in recent years. “It’s a really good mix. The kids picked it up well, adapted to it.”

ODU – which plays at Virginia on Sept. 17 – didn’t play the 2020 season due to the pandemic, so Rahne’s first year with the team was spent laying the groundwork for 2021. The year got off to a slow start, but the Monarchs ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak to become bowl eligible.

It wasn’t just players who learned and improved with actual game experience.

“I’m not going to sit here and act like I didn’t grow as a coach,” said Rahne. “I think I made some decisions that impacted games negatively early, and I made some decisions that impacted games in a positive manner later. All of us needed that experience.”

Despite the late surge, Rahne fired offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell, who had worked with him at PSU, and brought in Patenaude to craft a new scheme.

It’s an offense that wants to push the pace, get the ball to its playmakers in open space, and take deep shots that give receivers the chance to win one-on-one matchups downfield, while striking a 50-50 run-pass balance and avoiding negative plays.

“We want to be able to move fast, to push the tempo,” said Patenaude. “We want to be able to put pressure on the defense. But not to the point that we’re just running haphazard. If you don’t have the look that you want, we want to be able to back it back out, get a good play.”

When ODU opens the season Sept. 2 at home against Virginia Tech, the signal caller in the center of all that will likely be redshirt sophomore Hayden Wolff, who took over at quarterback last season after the team’s Oct. 9 20-13 overtime loss to Marshall. Behind Wolff, the Monarchs averaged 30 points a game over their final seven games.

“He has a very, very good grasp on what we’re doing,” said Patenaude. “He throws a nice catchable ball. He drops in a nice deep ball. I’d like to see him be a little more aggressive running the ball, pulling the ball.”

ODU has a star at wide receiver in junior Ali Jennings III, a former Highland Springs High School star who started his college career at West Virginia, and one at tight end in junior Zack Kuntz, who caught a team-high 73 passes last season.

The Monarchs have depth at running back and return four starters on their offensive line. With eight starters back on defense, they could be positioned to be a surprise in the Sun Belt this season, despite being projected to finish last in the East Division in the conference’s preseason poll.

“We have the guys to do it,” said Rahne. “They just have to step up and make plays.”

Old Dominion

Coach: Ricky Rahne (second)

Star player: WR Ali Jennings

Last season: 6-7, 5-3 CUSA

Returning starters: 17 (9 offense, 8 defense)

All-time series: UVA leads, 1-0

Last meeting: UVA won 28-17 in 2019