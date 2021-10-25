Bloodline flows in promising direction for Longwood's up-and-coming Justin Hill

It would perhaps be more surprising if Justin Hill weren’t becoming a high-quality college basketball player. At Longwood, he is as a sophomore point guard projected to be one of the Big South Conference’s finest players this season.
Hill’s mother is Donna Holt Hill, who was an All-American at Virginia, a member of the ACC's 50th Anniversary Team, and the 1988 ACC player of the year. UVA retired her number. His father is Keith Hill, who was an All-Big West first-team selection at New Mexico State. He led that program to the 1990 Big West Championship and an NCAA Tournament berth.
“I was playing basketball at a young age. I don’t even remember when. It was just all about basketball,” said Hill, a resident of Houston. “I have an older brother. I have a younger brother. And we really didn’t play any other sports but basketball.”
The older brother, Cameron, stood out as a guard in the NAIA program of Southwestern Assemblies of God University in the Dallas area. The younger brother, Ryan, plays at Bush High School in Houston.
Both parents, on an equal basis, regularly offered hoops guidance to their sons, according to Hill, who averaged 11 points, 4.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds as a freshman for the Lancers.
“We all just played together. My parents played with us. We have a goal outside,” said Hill.
Hill remains in communication with his parents following every game, which they view through various digital platforms.
“They like to watch me play and I like to get feedback from them,” he said.
Longwood coach Griff Aldrich is from Norfolk and attended Hampden-Sydney and the University of Virginia School of Law. But he has strong ties in Houston, where he worked before rejoining the college basketball industry. Four of the Lancers are Texans.
“When [Longwood coaches] were first talking to me, it felt like it was genuine and this was a good place to learn and grow, and be in a whole different environment than I’m used to,” said Hill, who’s 6-feet and was named second team preseason All-Big South Conference.
Hill’s offseason was spent improving his jump shot and dribble-moves, he said. Aldrich called Hill “a true scoring point guard with a high level of athleticism. He’s an explosive athlete truly wired to score. He’s maturing into a multidimensional point guard.”
Aldrich brought in transfers Michael Christmas (6-6, James Madison), 6-1 Jordan Perkins (N.C. Central) and Isaiah Wilkins (6-4, Virginia Tech/Wake Forest).
“I think we’ve got an outstanding blend of a real solid returning base and I think we’ve got some dynamic newcomers,” said Aldrich, whose team last season went 12-17 (10-10 Big South). “I think our talent has significantly improved and we were able to retain the core of our roster.”
Longwood is picked to finish fifth in the Big South preseason poll (second in the North Division), and opens Nov. 9 at Iowa.
