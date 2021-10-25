Bloodline flows in promising direction for Longwood's up-and-coming Justin Hill

Hill remains in communication with his parents following every game, which they view through various digital platforms.

“They like to watch me play and I like to get feedback from them,” he said.

Longwood coach Griff Aldrich is from Norfolk and attended Hampden-Sydney and the University of Virginia School of Law. But he has strong ties in Houston, where he worked before rejoining the college basketball industry. Four of the Lancers are Texans.

“When [Longwood coaches] were first talking to me, it felt like it was genuine and this was a good place to learn and grow, and be in a whole different environment than I’m used to,” said Hill, who’s 6-feet and was named second team preseason All-Big South Conference.

Hill’s offseason was spent improving his jump shot and dribble-moves, he said. Aldrich called Hill “a true scoring point guard with a high level of athleticism. He’s an explosive athlete truly wired to score. He’s maturing into a multidimensional point guard.”

Aldrich brought in transfers Michael Christmas (6-6, James Madison), 6-1 Jordan Perkins (N.C. Central) and Isaiah Wilkins (6-4, Virginia Tech/Wake Forest).