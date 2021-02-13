Boards a boon for VCU against St. Bonaventure Friday

Late in the first half of VCU’s game against St. Bonaventure on Friday night, the Rams got the ball back after a missed Dominick Welch floater attempt.
Welch’s basket, if he had made it, would’ve cut VCU’s lead to 3. But, with about a 7-second difference between the game clock and shot clock, the Bonnies had a chance for one more try before the break still.
The Rams had other ideas.
Bones Hyland launched a 3-point attempt from the right wing that clanked off the front of the rim. The ball kicked back out to Hason Ward, who tipped it to Ace Baldwin. VCU maintained possession.
Baldwin then drove for a floater try that was off the mark. But waiting, with no Bonnies around him, was Corey Douglas, who nabbed a second offensive rebound and laid it back up for a basket right before the halftime buzzer.
So what could’ve easily been a 2- or 3-point game at the half turned into a 7-point game, 33-26. It was one of the sequences that proved very valuable, as VCU held on to beat St. Bonaventure 67-64 to claim first place in the Atlantic 10.
And it was thanks to a facet of the game coach Mike Rhoades pegged as the difference Friday: rebounding.
The Rams outrebounded the Bonnies 43-34, after they were outrebounded 42-37 in the teams’ first matchup, a 70-54 VCU loss on Jan. 20. That, for the Rams Friday, included a season-high-tying 19 offensive rebounds, which turned into 16 second-chance points.
“It was definitely a momentum booster, getting some tip outs and hitting some big shots,” Douglas said of VCU’s offensive rebounding. “It definitely flipped the game for us I feel like."
VCU’s overall rebounding advantage Friday was its second highest of A-10 play, behind just the plus-12 margin the Rams had against Dayton on Jan. 23.
Rhoades said the Rams talked about how they had to put bodies on the Bonnies and that the guards had to rebound on rotations. Hyland, in addition to his team-high 22 points, had eight rebounds, two off his career high.
“When Bones gets eight defensive rebounds, that helps the big guys when they're down banging and he flies in there,” Rhoades said.
Baldwin also had a career-high-tying six rebounds.
Wing Vince Williams led VCU with a career-high-tying nine rebounds, to go along with his 11 points.
“That's a hard-rocking dude there playing today,” Rhoades said of Williams.
VCU still has an overall minus-0.1 rebound margin in A-10 play this year. But, after Friday’s game, the Rams rank third with 11.5 offensive rebounds a game against league opponents.
How well they continue to rebound will be a key to holding on to the first-place spot they just grabbed.
“We got to crash the boards, because you get extra possessions on one end. ... And on the other end, you play defense like the way we do and it's one and done, that messes with your psyche, too,” Rhoades said. “And we need to do that."