Boards a boon for VCU against St. Bonaventure Friday

Late in the first half of VCU’s game against St. Bonaventure on Friday night, the Rams got the ball back after a missed Dominick Welch floater attempt.

Welch’s basket, if he had made it, would’ve cut VCU’s lead to 3. But, with about a 7-second difference between the game clock and shot clock, the Bonnies had a chance for one more try before the break still.

The Rams had other ideas.

Bones Hyland launched a 3-point attempt from the right wing that clanked off the front of the rim. The ball kicked back out to Hason Ward, who tipped it to Ace Baldwin. VCU maintained possession.

Baldwin then drove for a floater try that was off the mark. But waiting, with no Bonnies around him, was Corey Douglas, who nabbed a second offensive rebound and laid it back up for a basket right before the halftime buzzer.

So what could’ve easily been a 2- or 3-point game at the half turned into a 7-point game, 33-26. It was one of the sequences that proved very valuable, as VCU held on to beat St. Bonaventure 67-64 to claim first place in the Atlantic 10.