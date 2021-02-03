Bones Hyland hits late 3 to push VCU to 63-62 win at Rhode Island

Who else but Bones Hyland?
In a back-and-forth rock fight at Rhode Island’s Ryan Center on Wednesday night, it was Hyland who helped drag VCU out of a second-half deficit and it was Hyland who hit the deciding shot.
Hyland, VCU’s leading scorer at 18.9 points per game coming in, hit a 3 from the right wing with just about 5 seconds to play to propel VCU to a 63-62 victory.
The win snapped a URI (9-10, 6-6) win streak against VCU (13-4, 6-2) at four. URI had won nine of the last 10 matchups with VCU coming in.
The winning basket came off an offensive rebound, on a 3-point miss by Jamir Watkins.
Afterward, though, URI’s Ishmael Leggett was fouled in the backcourt while bringing the ball up. That sent up to the free throw line with about a second on the clock, for a one and one opportunity. But he missed the first free throw, VCU’s Hason Ward secured the rebound and VCU held on.
Hyland finished with a game-high 23 points, including 5 of 9 from deep. Levi Stockard III had a season-high 15 points.
After URI jumped ahead to start the second half, VCU clamped down and held URI without a field goal for a stretch of almost six minutes. In that time, VCU went on a 10-0 run, capped by a seemingly patented pull-up 3 in transition by Hyland. VCU led 53-50 at that point, with 5:18 to play.
But URI again pounced, with back-to-back 3s -- from D.J. Johnson and Leggett -- propelling the team back ahead. Johnson’s 3 broke URI’s field goal drought. Leggett’s made it 58-55 URI.
Hyland responded with another 3, after the under-four-minute media timeout to tie it at 58. But then Jeremy Sheppard came up with a steal and took it back for a layup to put URI back up 2, 60-58.
Later, it was a 2-point game again with about 32 seconds left after a pair of free throws from Ward. That set up the Hyland game winner.
Earlier, the first half was Wednesday was ugly at times. VCU committed four turnovers in the first 3:09. URI began 2 of 6 from the field in the first five minutes.
Things picked up for a spurt after the first media timeout, which came at the 14:58 mark, but it was temporary, before the squads slipped back into spates of turnovers and missed shots for another stretch.
But VCU took its biggest lead of the half, 22-15, on a layup by Stockard at the 5:25 mark, before URI went on a 6-0 run to cut it to 3.
Eventually, URI grabbed the lead, 25-24, on an acrobatic layup Sheppard, a former standout at John Marshall High in Richmond, made while falling to his back with 2:26 left before the break.
URI held the advantage until the very end of the half, when VCU — namely Mikeal Brown-Jones — forced a D.J. Johnson travel. Then, with the ball back, Vince Williams nailed a 3 before the buzzer to send VCU into the locker room with a 29-28 lead.
URI was without leading scorer Fatts Russell (14.5 points per game), who had averaged 14.6 points in eight career games against VCU.
VCU played without Tre Clark.
VCU will travel to play Duquesne on Sunday.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr