Bones Hyland hits late 3 to push VCU to 63-62 win at Rhode Island

But URI again pounced, with back-to-back 3s -- from D.J. Johnson and Leggett -- propelling the team back ahead. Johnson’s 3 broke URI’s field goal drought. Leggett’s made it 58-55 URI.

Hyland responded with another 3, after the under-four-minute media timeout to tie it at 58. But then Jeremy Sheppard came up with a steal and took it back for a layup to put URI back up 2, 60-58.

Later, it was a 2-point game again with about 32 seconds left after a pair of free throws from Ward. That set up the Hyland game winner.

Earlier, the first half was Wednesday was ugly at times. VCU committed four turnovers in the first 3:09. URI began 2 of 6 from the field in the first five minutes.

Things picked up for a spurt after the first media timeout, which came at the 14:58 mark, but it was temporary, before the squads slipped back into spates of turnovers and missed shots for another stretch.

But VCU took its biggest lead of the half, 22-15, on a layup by Stockard at the 5:25 mark, before URI went on a 6-0 run to cut it to 3.

Eventually, URI grabbed the lead, 25-24, on an acrobatic layup Sheppard, a former standout at John Marshall High in Richmond, made while falling to his back with 2:26 left before the break.