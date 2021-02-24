Bones Hyland maintained presence even while out for VCU Tuesday

Even though VCU star Bones Hyland was out Tuesday while continuing to recover from a right foot sprain, he seemed about as close to the action as possible without suiting up.
Hyland sat up front on the Rams’ bench, next to the assistant coaches, and was locked into the game. He seemed to bring a dose of enthusiasm, reacting to plays and backing teammates.
“Energetic, for sure,” Vince Williams said of Hyland. “That's him all the time."
Hyland’s energy helped a lot in what ended as a 67-65 VCU victory, Levi Stockard III said.
And it was also a learning opportunity for the 6-3, 173 pounder, who leads VCU with 19.2 points per game.
VCU coach Mike Rhoades said he told Hyland to listen to everything and think like a coach.
“And think about why we're calling these plays and stuff like that,” Rhoades said, of his words to Hyland. “He did a really good job talking to the young guys. And he's such a positive kid and I think that's important during games.”
Being out of the game provides a different perspective, one Hyland doesn’t get a whole lot. The sophomore has led VCU with 31.8 minutes per game and Tuesday was the first game he’s missed all year.
“You can learn to read rotations, where the ball should go, the spacing and so forth,” Rhoades said. “On defense, when we were changing up our defenses, you can really see what the other other team's trying to do.”
Rhoades also wanted Hyland to communicate to teammates, help them in timeouts and help get them ready for the next play.
Ace Baldwin said Hyland was like another coach on Tuesday.
“Just trying to help out and just make sure we all stayed together and just locked in,” Baldwin said. “Like, if it was a bad play, he'd just pick us up.”
After Baldwin hit a pair of free throws with 4.7 seconds left to put VCU ahead, and a last-second shot attempt by Javonte Perkins missed, Hyland leapt with Baldwin for a chest bump.
Rhoades told Hyland to, “Be an awesome teammate.” And, though he was out, that’s one way he pitched in to the Rams’ win.
“You get an injury, you sort of get humbled, right? When you have a loss you get humbled. When some things don't go your way you get humbled,” Rhoades said. “But if you're about all the right stuff you can still contribute to your team in so many different ways."
Rhoades said Hyland should be ready to go for a return in VCU's regular-season finale at Davidson on Saturday.
