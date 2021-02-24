Bones Hyland maintained presence even while out for VCU Tuesday

“You can learn to read rotations, where the ball should go, the spacing and so forth,” Rhoades said. “On defense, when we were changing up our defenses, you can really see what the other other team's trying to do.”

Rhoades also wanted Hyland to communicate to teammates, help them in timeouts and help get them ready for the next play.

Ace Baldwin said Hyland was like another coach on Tuesday.

“Just trying to help out and just make sure we all stayed together and just locked in,” Baldwin said. “Like, if it was a bad play, he'd just pick us up.”

After Baldwin hit a pair of free throws with 4.7 seconds left to put VCU ahead, and a last-second shot attempt by Javonte Perkins missed, Hyland leapt with Baldwin for a chest bump.

Rhoades told Hyland to, “Be an awesome teammate.” And, though he was out, that’s one way he pitched in to the Rams’ win.

“You get an injury, you sort of get humbled, right? When you have a loss you get humbled. When some things don't go your way you get humbled,” Rhoades said. “But if you're about all the right stuff you can still contribute to your team in so many different ways."

Rhoades said Hyland should be ready to go for a return in VCU's regular-season finale at Davidson on Saturday.