Bones Hyland prepares for the NBA pre-draft process with an eye towards being a first-round selection

And, on draft day, July 29, Hyland will look to have that indescribable feeling become reality.

“It's honestly going to hit me hard, I know it is. Just from everything I've been through,” Hyland said. “Just the way I handled adversity. How I took adversity head on. So I feel as though that's going to be the best night of my life.”

VCU coach Mike Rhoades could see that Hyland’s next step was on the horizon. Many NBA teams called him to inquire about Hyland this past season, and it’s continued into the spring.

But, not the type to look two steps ahead, Hyland was focused on the season itself and not what was next.

“But my game just took over, to another level. And I took my game to another level,” Hyland said. “And it just went from there. And I just felt as though it was time for that jump for me.”

The Wilmington, Del., native returned home right after the Rams’ first-round NCAA tournament game against Oregon was canceled due to COVID-19 cases within the VCU program, and began training there.

And, as he made his final decision, talking it over with family, Hyland had the support of the VCU coaching staff as well.