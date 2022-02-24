Bones, VCU’s Baldwin maintaining bond from afar

As he has throughout the season, it was clear that Bones Hyland was keeping tabs — following VCU, his former team, from Sacramento, Calif., where his Nuggets were set to play the Kings on Thursday night.

“Ace Baldwin you special,” Hyland tweeted during the Rams’ game against George Mason on Wednesday night. “The Real Deal. !!!!”

Baldwin backed up that support with a big second half against the Patriots, scoring 14 of his team-high, and career-high-tying, 18 points in the second half.

That included 8 straight points as part of an overall 16-0 VCU run down the second-half stretch that allowed the Rams to climb out of a deficit and roll to a sixth straight victory.

It continued what’s been a big run overall for the sophomore point guard from Baldwin. He first reached the career high of 18 points in the Rams’ game at George Mason on Feb. 12. And he poured in 15 points in VCU’s win over Richmond this past Friday.

And, along the way, Hyland — as he continues to carve his way in the NBA with Denver — has continued to support. Baldwin and Hyland are close friends, dating back to win Baldwin was in eighth grade. Then Hyland helped recruit Baldwin to VCU.

Hyland now texts Baldwin after every game, Baldwin said Wednesday.

“Tell me, ‘Just keep doing me,’” Baldwin said. “And just keep playing good.”

Baldwin, in a way, has taken a page out of Hyland’s book this season, becoming more comfortable launching beyond the arc. It’s a product of his spring Achilles tear, and the recovery road that followed.

His mobility limited, Baldwin used to shoot with the help of a stool, in front of the rim.

“With his foot up in the big brace, 2 feet, 4 feet, 8 feet. Got back to free throws, heels couldn’t leave the ground," VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. "But it was the first time in his life where he couldn’t go play. He couldn’t fly around like he does … And he changed his shot, and he changed the way he shot the ball.

“And you see the efficiency of it.”

The work Baldwin dedicated to his shot, when he couldn’t do much else, has shown up in the fact that Baldwin — after missing the first eight games of the season while still recovering — has shot a team-best 43.6% (24 of 55) from deep this season. That’s up from 26% (13 of 50) last year.

And it’s contributed to a scoring average of 11.3 for Baldwin this season, up from 6.7 last season.

On Wednesday, a Baldwin 3 during the 16-0 spurt pushed VCU’s lead to 9 and prompted a George Mason timeout. Then, after the timeout, Baldwin knocked down an elbow jumper to push the Rams’ advantage to double digits.

Later, he hit four free throws in the final two and a half minutes to help VCU hold on.

And with support from Sacramento to Richmond, Baldwin had another big performance, highlighted by a standout second half.

“I want to thank Coach and my teammates for just trusting in me and believing in me, to put the ball in my hand,” Baldwin said. “And I knew my number was going to get called. I had to be ready at the time."