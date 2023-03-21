The first coach to take the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team to the Sweet 16 is excited to see the Hokies back there once again.

Bonnie Henrickson, now the coach at UC Santa Barbara, guided the Hokies to the Sweet 16 in the 1999 NCAA tournament. That had been the only time the program had ever reached the Sweet 16 — until Sunday, when the Hokies beat South Dakota State in the second round of the NCAAs.

“It brings back unbelievable memories from ‘99,” Henrickson, 59, said Monday in a phone interview. “Glad that those [current] players, that staff, that community gets to celebrate and share in that excitement again.

“I still refer to them as, ‘My Hokies got a No. 1 seed.’ They’re not mine, but I still feel a part of it. … Incredibly proud of them and really, really happy for them.

“They’re really fun to watch.”

Henrickson’s Hokies lost to Tennessee in the Sweet 16. Tennessee is also the team that this year’s Hokies will face in the Sweet 16. The top-seeded Hokies will face the fourth-seeded Lady Vols at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Seattle.

“It’s exciting. Really, really exciting,” Henrickson said.

After watching Tech’s win Sunday on television, Henrickson texted current Hokies coach Kenny Brooks.

The Hokies went 28-3 in the 1998-99 season, which was Henrickson’s second year at the helm of the squad. That team owned the school record for the most wins in a season until this year’s Hokies recorded their 29th win of the season Sunday.

“It was a fun group — tons of energy,” she said. “I don’t know that I’ve coached tougher players than Lisa Witherspoon and Amy Wetzel and Nicole Jones and Katie O’Connor and Tere Williams and Michelle Houseright.”

This year’s Hokies have won 13 straight games since a Jan. 26 loss at Duke.

The 1998-99 Hokies had a long winning streak, too. They won their first 18 games before suffering a Jan. 29 loss at Atlantic 10 rival Xavier.

“We started off like gangbusters,” Henrickson said. “We were the last undefeated team in the country.”

Virginia Tech won the Atlantic 10 regular-season title with a 15-1 league mark. Tech lost to Xavier in the A-10 semifinals.

The Hokies landed the No. 4 seed in the NCAAs and got to stay at home for the first two rounds. Tech beat St. Peter’s and Auburn to reach the Sweet 16.

This year’s Hokies drew sellout crowds of 8,925 fans for their NCAA tournament wins over Chattanooga and South Dakota State — the fourth-biggest home crowds in the program’s history.

The Hokies were an even hotter ticket in the 1998-99 season. Five of the top seven home crowds in the team’s history came in the 1998-99 season. Cassell Coliseum had more seats back then; 10,052 fans showed up for the St. Peter’s game.

“I remember how deafening, how loud it was,” Henrickson said of the St. Peter’s game. “It was still general admission, so I remember people jumping down over chairs to get as close as they could because there weren’t reserved seats.”

The Hokies broke the school record with an average of 5,221 fans at home that season.

“How much they were celebrated in that community was something you’ll never forget,” Henrickson said. “I could always tell when the players were coming into the locker room for the pregame talk because the place went nuts when they left the floor [after warmups]. Forty minutes before the game, there were 5,000 people screaming [in warmups].”

Williams averaged 15.6 points and 7.4 rebounds that season. She became the program’s first WNBA draft pick two years later. Witherspoon was the point guard of that team. She dished out a school-record 246 assists that season.

The team also featured Wetzel (14.4 ppg), Houseright (9.8 ppg), O’Connor (9.1 ppg) and Jones (7.5 ppg).

In 1999, Tech’s Sweet 16 game was not held out west. It was played in front of 13,204 fans at the Greensboro Coliseum.

“We had a shorter trip,” Henrickson said. “We had Duke, we had Old Dominion, Tennessee and us [in that Greensboro Regional]. Everybody was on a bus. And all the fans were out.”

The top-seeded Lady Vols, then coached by the late Pat Summitt, beat Tech 68-52. Chamique Holdsclaw scored 27 points for Tennessee, which was the three-time defending NCAA champ.

“They set a back screen for Chamique Holdsclaw and we thought she was going to dunk on us. They were just so much bigger than we were,” Henrickson said. “We were tough and we were gritty and we played together, we shared the ball, all those things, but their size ended up being the difference in the game.”

Henrickson has communicated with her former Tech players and assistants via text messages and FaceTime during this year’s ACC and NCAA tournaments.

“Those relationships and memories never go away. You cherish those and value those the rest of your life,” Henrickson said.

Henrickson was 158-62 with five NCAA appearances in seven seasons at Tech. She is 406-323 in her career.

She left Tech in 2004 for the Kansas job. She was hired by UC Santa Barbara in 2015, six weeks after being fired by Kansas. UCSB went 21-12 and 12-8 in the Big West Conference this year.

“I still love what I do,” she said. “I’ve really been very, very blessed and very fortunate.”