Boston College at Virginia: 3 keys for the Cavaliers

UVA’S THREE KEYS TO VICTORY

1 Defend third down: Boston College’s offense has been one of the ACC’s best on third and fourth down. That’s helped the Eagles rank fourth in the league in time of possession, holding the ball of an average of 31:19 per game. Who is third? It’s UVA at 31:43. The Cavaliers’ defense is in the middle of the pack in the conference when it comes to third down stops but leads the league on fourth down.

2 Watch play action: While the Eagles have shifted to a much more pass-oriented offense under this new coaching staff, many of its deep throws are still set up by the run and fake handoffs. Virginia isn’t expecting to have safeties Joey Blount and Brenton Nelson back yet for this one, meaning their replacements need to guard against the tendency to be drawn in by the run fakes. The Eagles have connected on the fifth most pass plays of 30 yards or more in the conference.

3 Play well up front: Virginia’s first “test” after losing Dillon Reinkensmeyer to injury wasn’t much of a test at all. Boston College’s defensive front figures to be far more stout than Abilene Christian’s was two weeks ago, so this will be the first real challenge for the UVA offensive line since having to replace Reinkensmayer at left guard. Sophomore Joe Bissinger appears to be the Cavaliers’ choice to fill that spot. Boston College is allowing 4.5 yards per rush, the fifth most in the league, and the Eagles rank 11th in sacks per game at 2.2, so this should be a good step up in competition without being too daunting a challenge.