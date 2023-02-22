CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Virginia’s last two times out, it did just enough to win. Wednesday night at Boston College, it didn’t do nearly enough.

Senior forward Jayden Gardner scored 16 points, going 6 for 12 from the floor, but the rest of the No. 6 Cavaliers went 13 for 47 and the Eagles won 63-48, their first win over Virginia in their last six tries.

“We kind of deserved this tonight,” freshman guard Isaac McKneely said. “The past couple games haven’t been great.”

After two weeks of playing with fire, UVa finally got burned.

Guard Makai Ashton-Langford scored 16 as Boston College notched its third win over a ranked team this season at Conte Forum, where earlier it beat then-No. 20 Virginia Tech in December and then-No. 20 Clemson in January.

The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Cavaliers (21-5, 13-4 ACC) and dropped them a half game behind Miami for first place in the conference, tied for second with Pittsburgh.

“I just think we got thoroughly outplayed,” said UVa coach Tony Bennett. “They just got after us. They outplayed us from start to finish.”

The ACC schedule gave Virginia three games worth of lemons in Louisville, Notre Dame and Wednesday’s game at Boston College, and the Cavaliers responded by squirting themselves in their eyes with proverbial lemon juice.

“Our guys have done a terrific job to put us in this spot,” said Bennett. “But our margin is very thin.”

After going down to the final possession in wins over the Cardinals and the Irish, the two teams at the bottom of the ACC standings, UVa found itself in a dogfight with another of the conference’s weaker teams, trailing BC by as many as nine multiple times in the first half, turning the normally lifeless Eagles crowd loud.

Virginia endured a dreadful opening 20 minutes, going 8 for 29 from the floor and hitting just one of their 10 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc.

The Eagles went to the locker room ahead 28-21, despite committing 11 first-half turnovers.

It shot 52.2% before the break.

And Boston College extended its lead to 38-25, opening the second half on 10-4 run.

Virginia was able to pull within seven after back-to-back jumpers by Gardner with 9:29 to play, but BC got a layup and a 3-pointer from Jaeden Zackery to push the margin back to 12 points.

After committing 11 turnovers in the first half, the Eagles had just two in the second, and remained hot shooting the ball.

“We win on defense, first and foremost,” Gardner said. “We need to lock in on that end.”

During the week, BC coach Earl Grant said he needed his Eagles to play with more poise and patience offensively against Virginia’s pack line defense than they did in a 76-57 win on Jan. 28 in Charlottesville. And Wednesday, they did just that, with great shot selection all game and strong ball security in the second half.

Ashton-Langford’s 3-pointer with 48.1 to play was the final blow to Virginia.

Next up for the Cavaliers, who fell to 6-4 in true road games this season, comes a date at North Carolina and senior star forward Armando Bacot on Saturday. The Richmond native suffered an ankle injury after playing just over a minute in the team’s earlier meeting, a 65-58 Virginia win in Charlottesville on Jan. 10.

