Bowl Projections: Looking at possible destinations for UVA, Tech, ODU and Liberty

All four of the Commonwealth’s Division I football teams ended the regular season bowl eligible, with Virginia Tech and Old Dominion reaching their sixth win in their games Saturday.

Projecting bowl destinations this year, especially for ACC teams, might be has hard as it’s been in a long time.

The ACC has 10 bowl eligible teams and half of those are 6-6. After the Hokies 29-24 win over UVA at Scott Stadium on Saturday, both of those teams ended up in that category.

So where might the Cavaliers, Hokies, Monarchs and Flames be headed next month? The official announcements come out this Sunday. Here’s an overthrow of their prospects.

Virginia

Record: 6-6

Storyline: Four weeks ago, UVA was on the verge of cracking the national rankings, entering a stretch of games against Top 25 opponents BYU, Notre Dame and Pittsburgh. Star quarterback Brennan Armstrong was injured and the defense collapsed against the Cougars and that started a four-game slide to end the season, capped off by Saturday’s loss to the rival Hokies.