Bowl roundup: Brawl erupts after Mississippi State tops Tulsa

FORT WORTH, Texas — True freshman Will Rogers scored his first rushing touchdown of the season and had a 13-yard TD pass to lead Mississippi State past No. 22 Tulsa 28-26 on Thursday in the Armed Forces Bowl, which ended in a massive brawl.
Minutes after the game ended following an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Mississippi State on a late onside kick as Tulsa tried to make a comeback, the teams became involved in a large melee on the field. Tulsa coach Greg Montgomery said sophomore safety Kendarin Ray, who was helped off the field after being at the bottom of a dogpile during a second scrum, was treated for “some sort of concussion.”
“I’m not sure what exactly caused that,” Mississippi State coach Mike Leach said. “It was something before the game, too. We’ve never had any problem with that the entire season, so I can only guess without seeing the film.”
Montgomery said: “The one thing I’ll say is our program, our guys, we’re a team that are going to stand up for each other and we’re going to battle. We talk about faith, family, football and family’s going to take care of family. We’re a team that has battled all year long. We battled again today. From that standpoint, our guys are going to continue to protect each other and go from there.”
Jo’quavious Marks scored a rushing touchdown on the game’s first possession and Emmanuel Forbes returned an interception 90 yards for a touchdown for the Bulldogs (4-7), who finished the season with a second straight win in a game played at TCU’s Amon G. Carter Stadium in steady rain and temperatures in the upper 30s.
Forbes’ third-quarter touchdown was initially called back on an illegal blocking penalty, but the Big Ten Conference officiating crew reversed its ruling to a penalty on Tulsa.
Cincy, Georgia set to tangle
Cincinnati has another opportunity against what coach Luke Fickell refers to as one of college football's “blue bloods” when the No. 6 Bearcats try to complete an undefeated season against No. 11 Georgia in Friday's Peach Bowl.
Cincinnati (9-0, No. 8 CFP) is undefeated but is a one-touchdown underdog against Georgia (7-2, No. 9 CFP).
“I think this is the best football team we’ve played since I’ve been at Cincinnati,” Fickell said Thursday.
Fickell wanted Cincinnati to be considered for a spot in this year's College Football Playoff. He knows beating Georgia could help the Bearcats earn respect in future playoff debates.
“It’s a great way for us to measure ourselves as individuals, really to measure us as a program to see where we are, where we’ve come, how we match up against some of the very best,” Fickell said Thursday. “We’re excited.”