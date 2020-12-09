Breaking down the big game: UVA at Virginia Tech

Intangibles: The biggest non-X’s-and-O’s factor in this game may be its potential finality. UVA turned down a chance to play on Dec. 19 and senior safety Joey Blount said he’d lean toward passing on a bowl invitation. The Hokies likely need to win this game just to become attractive enough for a game to ask them to play. Add in the fact that some UVA players, and at least one coach, were critical of Tech’s commitment to COVID protocols when this game was postponed from its previous September date, and this year’s game has even more emotional juice than normal. Managing that emotion and channeling it into quality football is the key. Which team is better equipped to do that? When you consider the sting of last year’s streak-ending loss, plus the chatter about coach Justin Fuente’s future, Tech has a lot more swirling around it this year than Virginia.