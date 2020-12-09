Breaking down the big game: UVA at Virginia Tech

The streak is a thing of the past. The rivalry? It's as intense as ever.
Virginia's 39-30 home win over Virginia Tech ended the Hokies' 15-year run of dominance in this annual showdown. Now, Bronco Mendenhall and his Cavaliers hope to start a run of success of their own, while the Hokies want to restore order.
Here are five aspects of Saturday's matchup that figure to be key to determining which team wins the Commonwealth Cup.
Quarterback play: Going into this season, this seemed like an easy advantage for Virginia Tech. Hendon Hooker was a returning start who had revived the team’s fortunes when he took over behind center after the Duke loss last year. But Hooker has been up and down this year, even before Saturday’s bizarre bout with the cold weather.
Meanwhile, Brennan Armstrong was arguably the biggest question mark for a Virginia team that had to find a way to replace star quarterback Bryce Perkins, who was the difference in last year’s game. But Armstrong has seemingly gotten better and better each week and is playing his best football right now. Against Abilene Christian and Boston College, he became the first player in Virginia history to post back-to-back games with over 400 yards of total offense.
EDGE: UVA
Running game: Virginia Tech and Khalil Herbert were absolutely dominating this aspect of games earlier this season. Herbert ran for 592 yards in his first four games, before suffering a hamstring injury. He’s had just 428 yards in the six games since. But in Saturday’s loss to Clemson, Herbert ran for 96 yards and a score. If center Brock Hoffman can lead the offensive line without committing major penalties, this can be a dominant unit again.
Virginia is rushing for a respectable 174.7 yards per game and getting 4.6 per carry. But most of the Cavaliers’ production has come from Armstrong, who is the team’s leading rusher and averages 66.1 yards per game. UVA has talented backs in Wayne Taulapapa, Shane Simpson and Ronnie Walker, but they haven’t really gotten in gear yet this year. Tech has struggled with mobile quarterbacks, so Armstrong may need to have a big day with his legs.
EDGE: Virginia Tech
Third down conversions: Virginia and Virginia Tech have been two of the ACC’s least efficient teams on third downs. The Hokies convert on just 35.2 percent of their third downs and the Cavaliers have been even worse (33.9). Defensively, opponents have a nearly identical conversion rate on third down against Tech (39.7) and UVA (39.8).
In the first half against Clemson, the Hokies showed they could hold onto the football, and for the season, both teams rank in the Top 5 in the ACC in time of possession. With two suspect defenses, turning third downs into firsts and keeping the ball will be key Saturday.
EDGE: Even
Pass defense: Before the season started, the fight for the Commonwealth Cup figured to be a defensive struggle. But the Hokies’ unit has been a mess all season long and UVA’s defense has been beset by personnel losses here in the second half of the year. Both units have been particularly bad in pass coverage. The Cavaliers gave up 520 passing yards to Boston College backup quarterback Dennis Grosel the last time out. The Hokies may not be in position to take advantage of that. Only three teams in the ACC have thrown fewer touchdown passes this season than Tech’s 12. Whoever’s pass defense is better in this one may have a significant edge.
EDGE: Even
Intangibles: The biggest non-X’s-and-O’s factor in this game may be its potential finality. UVA turned down a chance to play on Dec. 19 and senior safety Joey Blount said he’d lean toward passing on a bowl invitation. The Hokies likely need to win this game just to become attractive enough for a game to ask them to play. Add in the fact that some UVA players, and at least one coach, were critical of Tech’s commitment to COVID protocols when this game was postponed from its previous September date, and this year’s game has even more emotional juice than normal. Managing that emotion and channeling it into quality football is the key. Which team is better equipped to do that? When you consider the sting of last year’s streak-ending loss, plus the chatter about coach Justin Fuente’s future, Tech has a lot more swirling around it this year than Virginia.
And playing at home – where only 250 members of the teams’ families will be in attendance – doesn’t provide the advantage it normally does.
EDGE: UVA