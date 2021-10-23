Brennan Armstrong, UVA top Georgia Tech for fourth straight win

Two plays later, Tech scored, though Taylor did earn a measure of redemption blocking the extra point.

Teetering on the brink of being blown out at home, UVA responded with a 9-play, 75-yard march, getting on the board when Armstrong hit Kemp for a touchdown on a short swing pass out of the backfield.

After Georgia Tech settled for a field goal on its ensuing possession, Virginia struck again. Armstrong, who the team had been reticent to use on designed runs since he injured his knee in the Illinois game the second week of the season, took off for a 45-yard gain. That long run set up a 13-yard touchdown pass to Wicks, who out-jumped a pair of Yellow Jackets defenders in the end zone to cut the Cavaliers’ deficit to 16-14 with 9:51 left in the half.

Blount stymied Tech’s next drive, intercepting a pass at the 3-yard line. Three players later, Armstrong threw a short pass out wide to Wicks. Georgia Tech’s Derrik Allen slipped off his tackle attempt and the speedy Wicks raced 77 yards for a touchdown, giving UVA its first lead of the night at 21-16 with 6:36 to go before the break.

And Armstrong and company weren’t finished, adding a 23-yard field goal by Brendan Farrell with 1:23 left in the half to head to the locker room up 24-16.