Brennan Armstrong waiting on NFL evaluation, UVA coaching transition before determining future

Brennan Armstrong’s future with Virginia’s football program hinges on the evaluation of NFL scouts and the composition of the Cavaliers’ new coaching staff.

The Power Five’s leader in total offense, Armstrong had already planned to submit paperwork to the NFL to gauge his draft stock. Coach Bronco Mendenhall’s abrupt decision last week to step down following UVA’s bowl added to his uncertainty.

“With our new transition of coaches, most of us are just trying to see who this next guy is,” Armstrong told The Times-Dispatch. “Who’s going to still be here? Who’s not going to be here? Who can we get to stay here? Who can’t we get to stay here? ...

“The future is not decided. ... We’re just all kind of playing it by ear and trying to be patient with everything. Whatever decision I make, I know it’s going to be the right one. I don’t ever look back when I make a decision.”

In his second year as Virginia’s starting quarterback in 2021, Armstrong has broken the program’s single-season records for total offense, passing yards and touchdown passes, marks previously held by Bryce Perkins and Matt Schaub, both of whom reached the NFL.