Brennan Armstrong waiting on NFL evaluation, UVA coaching transition before determining future

Brennan Armstrong’s future with Virginia’s football program hinges on the evaluation of NFL scouts and the composition of the Cavaliers’ new coaching staff.
The Power Five’s leader in total offense, Armstrong had already planned to submit paperwork to the NFL to gauge his draft stock. Coach Bronco Mendenhall’s abrupt decision last week to step down following UVA’s bowl added to his uncertainty.
“With our new transition of coaches, most of us are just trying to see who this next guy is,” Armstrong told The Times-Dispatch. “Who’s going to still be here? Who’s not going to be here? Who can we get to stay here? Who can’t we get to stay here? ...
“The future is not decided. ... We’re just all kind of playing it by ear and trying to be patient with everything. Whatever decision I make, I know it’s going to be the right one. I don’t ever look back when I make a decision.”
In his second year as Virginia’s starting quarterback in 2021, Armstrong has broken the program’s single-season records for total offense, passing yards and touchdown passes, marks previously held by Bryce Perkins and Matt Schaub, both of whom reached the NFL.
Armstrong participated in Senior Day festivities prior to UVA’s regular-season finale against Virginia Tech, as did many other academic seniors likely to return in 2022. He expects to compete in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 29 against Southern Methodist and likely will receive the NFL’s assessment in the interim.
“We were planning to talk before about coming back or going to the NFL,” Mendenhall said, “and so paperwork was submitted. And for all those players this year, it takes about two weeks for it to come back and if they’re a first- or second-round pick, the letter will say that, and anything other than a first- or second-round pick, it’ll say return to school.
“And so he’s one of the players we’ve submitted the paperwork for, so we really haven’t talked beyond that or since the team meeting [last Thursday] about what all this means. Surely, that’ll happen not only with him but with others, and most of that will be in relation to what his report from the NFL comes back saying.”
Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, North Carolina’s Sam Howell and Liberty’ Malik Willis headline the quarterbacks for April’s NFL draft. Armstrong could join them or, with another year of seasoning, perhaps elevate his worth.
A January 2018 enrollee at UVA, Armstrong played four games as a true freshman, retaining his redshirt year. Combine that with the NCAA’s granting an extra season of eligibility due to the pandemic, and Armstrong could compete two more years in college.
Armstrong has played exclusively under Mendenhall, quarterbacks coach Jason Beck and offensive coordinator Robert Anae. Depending on staff decisions made by Mendenhall’s successor, all three may be exiting.
“Yeah, it was pretty shocking,” Armstrong said of Mendenhall’s announcement. “Probably hard for a lot of people. We still love Coach Mendenhall. It’s just he made that choice, so now we’re figuring everything else out, which is totally fine.
“We’ve been lucky, I’ve been lucky, to be around the same coaches for four years. That doesn’t happen always. ... I appreciate that, that I was around the same people every day trying to get better and better, and I think that’s why I’m where I’m at today.”
Selected third-team All-ACC behind Pickett and Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman, Armstrong has thrown for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns. He’s scored 10 touchdowns, nine rushing and one receiving, and missed the Cavaliers’ loss to Notre Dame with a rib injury sustained in the previous game against Brigham Young.
His per-game averages of 404.5 passing yards and 427.3 yards total offense are second only in the Bowl Subdivision to Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe, and Mendenhall has often called Armstrong the sport’s most valuable player. The Fenway Bowl will be their final game together, Mendenhall’s final game on a UVA sideline.
“Coach Mendenhall, he felt bad in a way, but he knew it was the right decision [to step down],” Armstrong said. “He cares so much about us still. The players were more in silence, just kind of listening and taking it in. It was an emotional time, and it’s a hard decision to make. I’m just happy, if he feels at peace with it, that’s all that matters. When someone makes a decision like that, it’s all about them. ...
“We’re just kind of looking forward to the bowl game for one last ride.”
