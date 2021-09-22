Brennan Armstrong's three-game hot streak ranks among the best in UVA Athletics' history. Here's a list.

That same year, Virginia golfer Ben Kohles turned in one of that program’s greatest stretches. He won The Palmetto Intercollegiate on March 6, finished second the following weekend at the General Hackler Collegiate, and then wrapped it up by winning the Schenkel Invitational on March 18, carding a school tournament record 18-under, 198.

Dawn of the Staley era

Dawn Staley’s career with UVA women’s basketball is unmatched. And Staley wasted no time establishing herself as a star. In 1989, as a freshman, she scored her career-best 37 points – at the time, a school record for points in a game – in a win over Wake Forest on Feb. 8. Three nights later she scored 24 points in a win over Duke. And four days after that, he topped 30 again, going for 34 in an overtime loss to Maryland.

Staley’s three-game total? 95 points.

Getting her kicks

Morgan Brian may be the most heralded player in Virginia women’s soccer history, but it was two former teammates of hers who might have posted the most impressive three-game stretches for the Cavaliers.

Caroline Miller scored five goals and had two assists over three games in late October in 2012.