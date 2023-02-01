Brent Pry senses a 'good feeling buzzing around' his Virginia Tech football program

In Brent Pry’s first season as Virginia Tech’s football coach, the Hokies had five games decided by less than a touchdown. They lost the first four of those before nipping Liberty 23-22 in what turned out to be the season finale.

That victory is an example of why Pry believes Year 1 has positioned his program to make major strides in 2023.

“I haven’t been around a team that was 3-8 and has so much momentum and so much excitement in the offseason,” said Pry this week. “There’s a pretty good feeling buzzing around here right now.”

Pry said that’s shown up in his team’s attitude and approach to this offseason, Tech’s dealings in the NCAA transfer portal, and the response from recruits, particularly around the commonwealth of Virginia.

All despite winning just three games, against Boston College, Wofford and Liberty, and going 1-6 in the ACC before its game against rival Virginia was canceled following the deaths of three players in an on-campus shooting.

For Pry, who spent the past 11 seasons as a defensive coordinator at Penn State, Vanderbilt and Georgia Southern, the biggest adjustment to becoming a head coach was simply the scale of his responsibilities.

“All those years as a coordinator, you had a staff of about 10. You had 45 players on my side of the ball,” said Pry, who took over a Tech program that went 24-23 the previous four seasons and hasn't played in a bowl game since 2019. “You’re doing some the same things, but there’s just more involved. Keeping everyone on the same page and protecting your culture. We’re still learning and growing together as a staff.”

For Pry, some of that growth came in regards to clock management, especially late in games. Questionable decisions in that area against Old Dominion and West Virginia cost the Hokies and raised questions about Pry’s choice to call the defensive plays as a head coach.

By the Liberty game, Pry had turned over defensive play-calling responsibilities to first-time coordinator Chris Marve.

“I absolutely learned a lot,” said Pry. “There were certainly some mistakes made. You hope you learn from them and you grow from them and you make better choices and decisions. The Liberty game for me, that was the right decision to have Chris call it.”

With play calling off his plate, Pry was able to oversee the entire team, took a bigger role with the special teams units and, down the stretch, had better clock management.

“Kind of got our feet wet with what this thing will look like in 2023,” said Pry, who confirmed Marve will call the defensive plays this season. “We’ve all learned a lot and grown as a staff. There’s certainly a lot more we can learn, and we will, but there was a lot of progress made.”

Immediately after taking the Tech job, Pry drew rave reviews for his presence – on campus, in the community, with boosters, with former players, and on the recruiting trail. He seemed to relish the role of being front-and-center, the face of Hokies football.

A season in, he said he’s still enjoying those non-football parts of his job, and that they remain important to him.

“This is a two-way street. We need the support of this community, the fan base, the high school coaches,” said Pry. “You get that by being transparent and having them understand where you’re at as a program. We’re in this thing together.”

There were only two areas Pry felt unprepared as a rookie head coach, and that was because they are new challenges across college athletics – the transfer portal and the name, image and likeness landscape.

Pry said of the 19 players Tech had enter the portal, there was only one the team was trying to actively retain. Pry said NIL factors played into that player’s decision. (He declined to name the player.)

Tech, which is anticipating signing any additional players on Wednesday’s late signing day, added Baylor quarterback Kyron Drones, ODU wide receiver Ali Jennings and Norfolk State wide receiver Da’Quan Felton as transfers.

Pry said he expects Drones to compete with returning starter Grant Wells this spring for the starting job.

“He’s going to make Grant better. Grant’s going to make him better,” said Pry. “And we’ve got a healthy quarterback competition.”

Getting improved quarterback play, more production from the wide receiving corps and a better pass rush are three of the areas Pry said Tech is focused on this offseason. Those will be keys if the Hokies are to win more games in Pry’s second season.

“So many people recognized the progress that we did make,” said Pry. “I don’t know that there’s more excitement around a 3-8 team in the country than there is around ours. Being out there on the recruiting trail in December and January, we felt it.”

Photos: From Virginia Tech's Aug. 3 fooball practice Virginia Tech Football Virginia Tech Football Virginia Tech Football Virginia Tech Football Virginia Tech Football Virginia Tech Football Virginia Tech Football Virginia Tech Football Virginia Tech Football Virginia Tech Football Virginia Tech Football