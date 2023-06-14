Ellie O’Connor has worked in the Florida athletic department for three months. She’s lived and breathed Virginia baseball for most of her 23 years.

So when the Cavaliers and Gators clash in the College World Series on Friday night, her loyalties will be clear.

“Obviously, we know who signs her paycheck,” said Brian O’Connor, UVa’s coach and Ellie’s dad, with a smile. “That said, family is always first, so I will expect her to be having Virginia gear on.”

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin concurs.

Stricklin “made sure that I knew that I will be sitting with my family and that I will be wearing Virginia blue,” Ellie said. “But don’t you worry; I will have a little bit of Gator to show. I made sure to go to a sports shop this week. I’m going to wear a little Gator bracelet and maybe a little Gator sticker on my face to represent my new school.”

An aspiring sports administrator, Ellie is Stricklin’s assistant. She coordinates his calendar, serves as gatekeeper and interacts with staffers throughout a department that assists more than 500 athletes and generates about $200 million in annual revenue.

Such positions are essential to any executive, and those who occupy them must be organized, detailed and trustworthy.

That’s Ellie, according to her former boss at the College Football Playoff, Allison Doughty.

“She just made an impact and impression on everyone (here),” said Doughty, the CFP’s director of events and hospitality services. “... It’s just a perfect fit because she understands the landscape of (college athletics), and that’s (something) that you can’t teach someone.”

Along with her younger sister and brother, Ellie learned the highs, lows and business of college sports as a coach’s kid.

She was a preschooler when Virginia hired Brian as head coach in 2003, a third-grader when he guided the Cavaliers to their first of six CWS appearances in ’09 and a teenager when they won the national championship a half-dozen years later.

Those trips to the CWS in Omaha, Nebraska, the community where her parents were raised, piqued Ellie’s curiosity

“I have to give all the credit to my dad,” she said. “He’s the reason I wanted to work in sports... I just thought what he did was the coolest thing ever. I knew I wasn’t going to be a coach, but I was just amazed by what the people around us were doing, like the administrators. Going to the College World Series was just huge for me as a kid. I was like, who puts on this? Who puts all this together?...

“College sports is an atmosphere that is contagious and I was not ready to leave that in my childhood and just let my dad be the only one working in it.”

Toward that end, Ellie majored in sport management at High Point, prompting Brian to call Doughty. As a UVa senior in O’Connor’s second season with the Cavaliers, Doughty had interned in the baseball office, aiding with recruiting operations.

Moreover, after graduation, Doughty bunked in the O’Connors’ basement for several weeks as she worked Brian’s summer camp sessions. Doughty, the daughter of Virginia Sports Hall of Famer and former Roanoke Times scribe Doug Doughty, then moved to positions with the Peach Bowl and ACC before landing with the CFP.

As an honors student at High Point, Ellie interned at the ACC in football operations and volunteered for Doughty at the January 2020 and ’22 national title games in New Orleans and Indianapolis. The CFP staff named her the event’s top volunteer in ’20 for helping direct spectators amid the heightened security that accompanied President Trump’s attendance.

Following her graduation last year, Ellie moved to Texas for a CFP internship under Doughty, while also earning her master’s from High Point in communication and business leadership.

She worked the national title game in suburban Los Angeles, which her parents attended, and two months later, Stricklin, a former member of the CFP selection committee, texted Doughty looking for leads on an assistant.

Within 10 days, Ellie had the job.

“It’s a pretty cool role to have for my age,” she said. “I’m just meeting so many people and trying to be a sponge right now.”

“It was kind of crazy when the bracket came out two weeks ago,” Brian said, “knowing that if Virginia and Florida advanced to Omaha, we’d be matched up the first game. It’s really unique and special, too. Ellie has an incredible opportunity at Florida. I’m glad she’s there.”

There are other connections between the programs: The Cavaliers went 2-1 against the Gators at the 2015 CWS, and veteran Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan is a UVa graduate.

Last Friday and Saturday, Ellie attended the Gators’ two super regional victories over South Carolina, and Sunday she watched on television as Virginia clinched its spot opposite the Gators in Omaha with a win over Duke.

Her mom, Cindy, FaceTimed her from the stadium immediately after the final out.

“I’m so proud of my dad,” Ellie said. “... I’m just so grateful I get to be there. I didn’t think I would be able to even go if he made it, and now just the opportunity to see both my teams, it’s very surreal. I’m very excited...

“I’ll be happy with whoever wins, but certainly, go ’Hoos always.”

PHOTOS: UVa baseball in the 2023 NCAA tournament